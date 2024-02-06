Charles Leclerc ‘shocked and disappointed’ by Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari deal

Charles Leclerc was reportedly “shocked and disappointed” to discover that Ferrari had signed Lewis Hamilton to be his new F1 teammate.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will make the bombshell switch from Mercedes to Ferrari next season after activating an exit clause in his current contract.

The move shocked the F1 world and according to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport, blindsided Leclerc and his inner circle.

The newspaper claims Leclerc and his management were “shocked and disappointed by Ferrari’s decision”, which, at the time of signing his recent bumper contract extension, the Monegasque “did not imagine was going to happen”.

Corriere’s report, which adds Leclerc remained quiet on the matter as to not ‘reveal a weakness’, contradicts earlier suggestions in Italian media that he was welcoming of the news of Hamilton’s impeding arrival.

Some publications even suggested that Leclerc was one of the few people who was aware that Ferrari were in talks with Hamilton, and was relishing the prospect of testing himself against F1’s most successful driver.

Last May, Leclerc was asked about speculation that Hamilton could be on the move to Ferrari.

“Hello Lewis,” he responded, laughing as he turned to Hamilton who was sat next to him in a press conference.

He added: “Lewis is such an incredible driver, has achieved so much in the sport. So I think anybody on the grid would love to have Lewis as a teammate.”

Hamilton will replace Leclerc’s current teammate, Carlos Sainz, when he makes the move to Maranello next year.

The 39-year-old Briton is set to earn a whopping $100m per year as part of his new Ferrari deal, according to Formu1a.uno.

That would make Hamilton one of the highest-paid drivers in Ferrari’s history.

Hamilton said joining F1’s most famous and successful team will see him realise a “childhood dream” of “driving in Ferrari red”.