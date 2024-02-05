F1 teams agree changes to sprint format for 2024 season

F1 teams have agreed to changes to the format of sprint races for the upcoming 2024 season.

A reordering of the format that will see free practice and sprint qualifying take place on Friday, with the sprint race on Saturday, followed by qualifying for Sunday’s main grand prix, was agreed at a meeting of the F1 Commission.

All six events in 2023 featured Saturday being dedicated to the sprint, with regular qualifying taking place after a single hour of practice on Friday.

But the format has been reshuffled for the six sprint events this year. These will take place in China, Miami, Austria, Austin, Brazil and Qatar.

The changes still need to be approved by the World Motorsport Council at its next meeting on February 28.

It was also agreed in Monday’s meeting that driver’s power unit allocation will be increased from four to five for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

The FIA also confirmed DRS activation during races will take place one lap after the start of the race, or a restart, rather than the previous two laps.