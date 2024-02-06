Valtteri Bottas reveals Lewis Hamilton's 'motivation' behind 'surprise' Ferrari move

Valtteri Bottas has conceded he was “surprised” when he found out about former teammate Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari.

Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari for 2025 was announced last week, catching the whole sporting world by surprise.

The transfer brings an end to Hamilton’s long association with Mercedes, having started his career with McLaren (Mercedes’ main team at the time).

His move to Mercedes in 2013 culminated in a plethora of success, winning six of his world titles - four of them alongside Bottas.

Bottas - who was Hamilton’s teammate for five years between 2017 and 2021 - gave his thoughts on the seven-time world champion’s move.

Speaking at the launch of Sauber’s 2024 F1 calendar to select media including Crash.net, Bottas said: “I was surprised. I never actually thought that could happen. I think it’s good for him.

“It’s a big opportunity, a big move. He’s made the decision himself. Happy for him.”

Bottas believes Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes will have a significant knock-on effect on the rest of the driver market.

Around half of the grid, including Bottas, are out of contract at the end of 2024.

“For sure that’s going to escalate some movement in the market for ’25. At the moment it’s quite hard to predict how it’s going to go.

“I never imagined it would happen and also the timing of it. I am happy for him because it’s good for him. It’s a great challenge.

“I am sure it’s a big motivation for him to bring Ferrari to the top. It’s kinda cool and like I said earlier, it will definitely create some movement for the future which is good for the whole sport - and some drivers.”