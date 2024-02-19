“A bit more logical” - Max Verstappen’s rare praise for key F1 rule tweak

Max Verstappen is supportive of F1's changes to the sprint format for 2024.

1st place Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 10, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg,
Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen has backed the sport’s changes to the sprint format for the 2024 season.

The Dutchman has been a vocal critic of F1’s sprint format since its introduction in 2021.

For 2024, the sprint shootout (the qualifying session which decides the sprint event) will take place on Friday afternoon - after practice.

The sprint race will be the first event on Saturday, while conventional qualifying will take place later that day.

Speaking at the launch of the RB20, to select media including Crash.net, Verstappen gave his view on the changes to the format.

“I think it's a bit more logical, I would say with how the format is formed,” Verstappen said.

“For me I don't get more excited by winning a sprint or fighting for these kind of races. But at least a bit more logical I would say.”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas
Parc ferme regulations are also going to be relaxed, allowing teams to make changes to their cars should they be unable to nail the car setup after just 60 minutes of running in FP1.

Again, Verstappen was supportive of the change.

“I think that's a bit better,” he added. “Sometimes you get stuck, you know that your weakened is ruined you know you can't really change anything.

“So for sure it will help a bit.”

There will be six sprint events in 2024, taking place in China, Miami, Austria, Brazil and Qatar.

