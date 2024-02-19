Ford’s letter to Red Bull urges “serious, rapid” Christian Horner investigation

Ford is reported to have sent a private letter to Red Bull urging them to be “transparent” - and “rapid” with their probe into the controversy surrounding Christian Horner.

Red Bull team principal Horner is facing allegations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour towards a female colleague - claims he has strenuously and repeatedly denied.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Ford has written to Red Bull - the parent company of the F1 team which the US carmaker will soon partner with - asking them to be fully open in their findings, according to the Financial Times.

The American car giant has reportedly not applied pressure for a certain outcome to be reached but stressed that it “expects the investigation to be handled seriously and rapidly."

Ford, which was last involved in F1 in 2004, has teamed up with Red Bull and will part-fund the team’s engine project from 2026.

But the Financial Times claims Ford has the ability to “walk away from the partnership if it wants to”.

Mark Rushbrook, Ford’s head of global motorsport, released a statement on Friday to the Associated Press saying: "As a family company, and a company that holds itself to very high standards of behaviour and integrity, we do expect the same from our partners.

"It appears to us, and what we’ve been told, was that Red Bull is taking the situation very seriously. And of course, they’re worried about their brand, as well.

"And that’s why they’ve got an independent investigation and until we see what truth comes out of that, it’s too early for us to comment on it all.”

Horner addressed the allegations publicly for the first time at Red Bull’s car launch last week in Milton Keynes.

"I deny the allegations,” the 50-year-old said. “For me it's business as normal, I'm confident in that. If I wasn't, I wouldn’t be here.

"I don't want to talk about the process. My focus and commitment is to the people and to the team and making sure that we're in the best shape possible for the season ahead.”

On Sunday, F1 issued a statement urging Red Bull to resolve the controversy as soon as possible.