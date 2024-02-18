Formula 1 urges Red Bull to resolve Christian Horner investigation quickly

Formula 1 has broken its silence on the Christian Horner investigation to urge a swift resolution.

"We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity after a fair and thorough process," an F1 statement read, BBC report.

"We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," it added.

"We will not comment further at this time."

Red Bull are currently investigating Horner over allegations from a female colleague about his behaviour.

Horner has denied all accusations.

A report on Friday in The Times newspaper claimed that Red Bull would revise their plan to take time over investigating Horner.

Initial reports indicated that the investigation would not follow the Formula 1 schedule. Testing begins on Wednesday before the first round of the season in Bahrain from February 29.

The Times claimed that a resolution could be decided within the coming week.

“There is now a desire to accelerate the process in an effort to end the disruption as well as the uncertainty,” the newspaper wrote.

A decision could come “as early as next week”, The Times believe.

Now F1 has publicly made its wish known that the saga is decided swiftly.

Before The Times' report and F1's statement, Horner told media at the launch of the RB20 that he would "absolutely" still be doing his job as usual at the first round of the 2024 season in Bahrain.