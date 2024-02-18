Formula 1 urges Red Bull to resolve Christian Horner investigation quickly

F1 wants a swift resolution to Red Bull's investigation of Christian Horner

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…

Formula 1 has broken its silence on the Christian Horner investigation to urge a swift resolution.

"We hope that the matter will be clarified at the earliest opportunity after a fair and thorough process," an F1 statement read, BBC report.

"We have noted Red Bull has instigated an independent investigation into internal allegations at Red Bull Racing," it added.

"We will not comment further at this time."

Red Bull are currently investigating Horner over allegations from a female colleague about his behaviour.

Horner has denied all accusations.

A report on Friday in The Times newspaper claimed that Red Bull would revise their plan to take time over investigating Horner.

Initial reports indicated that the investigation would not follow the Formula 1 schedule. Testing begins on Wednesday before the first round of the season in Bahrain from February 29.

The Times claimed that a resolution could be decided within the coming week.

“There is now a desire to accelerate the process in an effort to end the disruption as well as the uncertainty,” the newspaper wrote.

A decision could come “as early as next week”, The Times believe.

Now F1 has publicly made its wish known that the saga is decided swiftly.

Before The Times' report and F1's statement, Horner told media at the launch of the RB20 that he would "absolutely" still be doing his job as usual at the first round of the 2024 season in Bahrain.

Read More

Latest News

F1
Feature
3 hours ago
Who is driving when in F1 2024 Bahrain pre-season testing?
Nico Hulkenberg driving Haas' new VF-24 F1 car at Silverstone
Nico Hulkenberg driving Haas' new VF-24 F1 car at Silverstone
F1
News
3 hours ago
Helmut Marko breaks silence to defend Red Bull’s Christian Horner investigation
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal.
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Christian Horner travels to Bahrain today, set to be on pitwall for F1 test
Christian Horner sitting on the pit wall at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Christian Horner sitting on the pit wall at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
F1
News
4 hours ago
‘Very bold moves’ and ‘intense choices’ - Mercedes’ W15 analysed by ex-F1 racer
Mercedes' W15 F1 car
Mercedes' W15 F1 car
F1
News
4 hours ago
FIRST LOOK: Williams’ 2024 F1 car emerges for the first time in Bahrain
Williams Racing logo. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, Qualifying
Williams Racing logo. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Las Vegas Grand…