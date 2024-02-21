Max Verstappen heads Charles Leclerc on first morning of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen set the pace in the first four hours of running in 2024 F1 pre-season testing.

After a lengthy winter break, all 10 teams were back in action for the first time - aside from their respective shakedowns - at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Teams will have three days of running available to them ahead of the new season which kicks off in Bahrain on March 2.

After two hours of running, Verstappen rose to the top of the timesheets with a 1m33.065, 0.3s ahead of Fernando Alonso’s previous benchmark.

Soon after, Verstappen found a 0.5s improvement to set an overall best time of 1m32.548s.

Of course, it’s still early days with Verstappen’s top time well over two seconds slower than his own pole time from 2023.

The Dutchman completed 66 laps in the all-new RB20 in a smooth first session for the team.

Leclerc was just under 0.7s shy of Verstappen’s benchmark in the SF-24.

Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain,…

The Monegasque completed 64 laps and will hand over to Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz for the afternoon session.

Alonso completed the top three in the AMR24, 0.837s off Verstappen.

After a slow start to the morning, Oscar Piastri completed 56 laps as he set the fourth-fastest time of the day, 1.1s off the pace.

Yuki Tsunoda set the fifth-fastest time in the Visa Cash App RB ahead of George Russell and Valtteri Bottas.

Alex Albon was eighth overall, but his session was cut short after a fuel-related issue forced him to stop out on track.

Esteban Ocon set the ninth-best time, however, his Alpine looked a handful, running off into the gravel at Turn 4 on two occasions.

Kevin Magnussen was the slowest of the 10 drivers, 3.1s off.