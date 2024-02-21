More powerful Aston Martin F1 Safety Car breaks cover in Bahrain

Aston Martin's upgraded Safety Car has debuted at F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Aston Martin's upgraded Vantage Safety Car for F1 2024
Aston Martin's upgraded Vantage Safety Car for F1 2024

Aston Martin’s new and upgraded Safety Car for the 2024 F1 season has broken cover for the first time during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

While most of the attention has been focused on the 10 F1 teams’ latest challengers on the first day of testing in Bahrain, the British sports car manufacturer also caught the eye with the introduction of a newly upgraded Safety Car for the upcoming season.

The new Vantage model features revised bodywork and a significant upgrade in terms of power, boasting 656bhp - an increase on the previous 150bhp - thanks to bigger turbochargers.

It was seen for the first time in the pit lane on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, sporting a dazzling green and black camouflage livery.

The upgraded Safety Car is set to debut at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Motorsport report.

The more powerful machine should please reigning champion Max Verstappen, who likened the previous Aston Martin model to a turtle at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

"The safety car was driving so slow, it was like a turtle. Unbelievable,” Verstappen said.

"To drive 140 [km/h] on the back straight, there was not a damaged car, so I don't understand why we have to drive so slowly. We have to investigate.

"For sure, the Mercedes safety car is faster because of the extra aero, because this Aston Martin is really slow. It definitely needs more grip, because our tyres were stone cold.

"It's pretty terrible the way we are driving behind the safety car at the moment.”

Mercedes also supply a Safety Car - a 720bhp AMG GT Black Series sports car - which has alternated with the Aston Martin Vantage at races since the 2021 F1 season. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
52 secs ago
2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing: Day 1 LIVE UPDATES!
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…
F1
News
58 mins ago
Toto Wolff reveals FIA contact over controversial Mercedes front wing design
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Red Bull’s unique ‘bunny ears’ and ‘shark inlet’ cooling solutions explained
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff’s first words on Red Bull’s investigation into Christian Horner
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing,
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director in the…
F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 1 lap times
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…