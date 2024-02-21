More powerful Aston Martin F1 Safety Car breaks cover in Bahrain

Aston Martin’s new and upgraded Safety Car for the 2024 F1 season has broken cover for the first time during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

While most of the attention has been focused on the 10 F1 teams’ latest challengers on the first day of testing in Bahrain, the British sports car manufacturer also caught the eye with the introduction of a newly upgraded Safety Car for the upcoming season.

The new Vantage model features revised bodywork and a significant upgrade in terms of power, boasting 656bhp - an increase on the previous 150bhp - thanks to bigger turbochargers.

It was seen for the first time in the pit lane on the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, sporting a dazzling green and black camouflage livery.

The upgraded Safety Car is set to debut at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Motorsport report.

The more powerful machine should please reigning champion Max Verstappen, who likened the previous Aston Martin model to a turtle at the 2022 Australian Grand Prix.

"The safety car was driving so slow, it was like a turtle. Unbelievable,” Verstappen said.

"To drive 140 [km/h] on the back straight, there was not a damaged car, so I don't understand why we have to drive so slowly. We have to investigate.

"For sure, the Mercedes safety car is faster because of the extra aero, because this Aston Martin is really slow. It definitely needs more grip, because our tyres were stone cold.

"It's pretty terrible the way we are driving behind the safety car at the moment.”

Mercedes also supply a Safety Car - a 720bhp AMG GT Black Series sports car - which has alternated with the Aston Martin Vantage at races since the 2021 F1 season.