Fernando Alonso says 19 drivers already know they won’t win F1 2024 title

Fernando Alonso has claimed the entire F1 grid already knows the 2024 world championship is Max Verstappen’s to lose.

Red Bull and Verstappen obliterated the competition during a dominant 2023 campaign as they romped to both world titles.

Verstappen took a record-breaking 19 wins as he claimed his third consecutive drivers’ world championship, while Red Bull were victorious in 21 of the 22 grands prix.

And Red Bull and Verstappen look the clear favourites once again in 2024 after an ominous showing in pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Verstappen finished over a second clear of the pack on the opening day of testing, and although Ferrari went on to top the remaining days, the Dutchman and his RB20 looked immense throughout.

And according to Alonso, 19 of the 20 F1 drivers already know they have no realistic chance of winning the title this year.

"I don't have a crystal ball to know what the others are doing," Alonso said.

“Max is the world champion and Red Bull is dominating the sport. Also, the concept that they presented this year, it's also a surprise.

“At the moment, we just have to watch them and see how they perform. I think 19 drivers in the paddock now will think that [they] will not win the championship.

“It happens 99% of the time in your career. This is a brutal sport.”

Aston Martin enjoyed a strong test but Alonso says it is impossible to tell whether the AMR24 will be capable of winning races this season.

"I think it's difficult to tell now [if we have a race winning car],” he added.

“I would say, I think after seeing Max and the Red Bull car this year, there are less chances for everybody to win a race this year. But this is how it is.”