Alpine nightmare worsens as technical director and head of aero quit jobs

Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1…

Alpine’s horrific start to the F1 2024 season has reportedly taken a turn for the worse, with two key resignations.

Technical director Matt Harman and head of aerodynamics Dirk de Beer have both quit, according to RacingNews365.

They have already handed in their notices and are currently serving their notice period, before leaving in April, the report claims.

Crucially, it is reported that their decision was made before the launch of the A524 - which has, so far, performed horribly.

Alpine drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly qualified for the season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in 19th and 20th.

Ocon then finished 17th, and Gasly 18th.

Both drivers had made it clear before the Bahrain weekend that their 2024 car had major limitations, so Alpine arrived for the season-opener in a state of discontent.

The exits of key figures Harman and De Beer are the latest significant behind-the-scenes changes at Alpine.

Last year team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane lost their jobs in a major overhaul.

Pat Fry also quit as chief technical officer, while Laurent Rossi exited his job as CEO.

Ex-Mercedes employee Harman has worked at Alpine for five years, while F1 veteran De Beer returned for a second stint at the team in 2019.

