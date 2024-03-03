Toto Wolff calls on F1 to “set the compass right” over Christian Horner issue

Toto Wolff wants F1 and the FIA to "set the compass right" amid the ongoing Christian Horner saga.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has called on F1 and the FIA to “set the compass right” amid the controversy surrounding Christian Horner.

Despite being cleared of any wrongdoing by Red Bull following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour, the saga surrounding Horner has only heightened.

On Thursday, a number of journalists and senior F1 officials were sent alleged evidence from the investigation via an anonymous email account, with it leaking alleged text messages and images involving Horner and the complainant.

Horner has refused to comment on the alleged evidence, protesting his innocence, while focusing on the on-track action as Red Bull stormed to a 1-2 finish in Bahrain.

The controversy hasn’t calmed down, particularly as Jos Verstappen - the father of Red Bull’s star driver, Max Verstappen - has claimed the team risks being “torn apart” amid the saga.

Speaking after the race in Bahrain, Wolff refused to get too drawn in on the topic, as he didn’t want to come across as making it an “intra-team” battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.

“As a team, if we go beyond what we have said, it looks like it is battle between competitors in F1 and I don’t want to reduce that topic to this level,” Wolff said.

“It is a much wider issue that deserves more space and I don’t want to harm the topic by making it an intra-team battle because it is not, it is the FIA or the legals who have to look at that. It is outside of the teams’ control.”

However, Wolff has called on senior F1 and FIA officials to handle the situation appropriately as it’s a “much bigger topic” that affects the whole sport, not just Red Bull.

“The moment I start to continue to question how this has been handled, I am probably not doing any good to the whole issue because then it could be seen as just about a power fight within F1,” he added.

“That’s why I think. It is not in the teams’ hands, it is a so much bigger topic. I don’t want to diminish the situation by making it seem like the Mercedes or McLaren guy talks about the Red Bull guy.

“Let’s see how it goes in then next days and I would very much hope the governing body, the commercial rights holder sets the compass right.”

