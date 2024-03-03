Yuki Tsunoda criticises RB after “hard to understand” Daniel Ricciardo team order

Yuki Tsunoda was frustrated with the Visa Cash App RB F1 team after the Bahrain Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. -
Yuki Tsunoda has questioned RB’s strategy choices - and their decision to use team orders - in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

Tsunoda looked on course to finish in the top 10 at the Bahrain International Circuit but a decision to stop later than the likes of Zhou Guanyu and Kevin Magnussen dropped him down the order.

Unable to overtake the Haas of Magnussen on track, Tsunoda soon had teammate Daniel Ricciardo - on soft tyres - for close company.

Tsunoda was then given multiple instructions from RB to move over, which he initially ignored, before complying.

Like Tsunoda, Ricciardo was unable to get the move done, finishing the race in 13th in the end.

Speaking after the race, Tsunoda was unimpressed with the strategy he was given and the later team orders.

“I think strategy didn’t work as well,” he said. I was in the points, driving well and suddenly I dropped to the back of the points. We have to review what’s happened there. I think it has happened before to be honest.

“Well we are fighting outside of the points anyway - P13, P14. I was just overtaking Magnussen, side-by-side, then I was told ‘swap the car’ in the first few laps. To be honest, it’s hard to understand.

“Maybe there was some thoughts on their mind. I have to understand. In the end he didn’t overtake as well.”

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day. -
Ricciardo revealed that the idea of team orders was discussed ahead of the race as it was likely he’d be on the softs in the final laps given he had a spare set of tyres.

“So I was on new softs, he was on the hard,” he added. “This is something we talk about before the race. We are in the strategy meetings together - there’s no secrets. It was quite clear there was a very good chance I’d be finishing the race on a better tyre. If I was coming on a speed advantage then the call would happen.

“It happened too late. I think we got the call close enough but then the reaction was too late. 

“With a few laps to go, we lose a few precious laps and then we’re fighting, then every lap I am losing a bit more of my tyre.

“I was a bit disappointed in that but as far as I aware the team made the call so it’s up to Yuki to move over.”

