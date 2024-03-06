Fernando Alonso clarifies F1 retirement hint: “I need to speak with myself”

Fernando Alonso has once again spoken about his F1 future ahead of this weekend's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso has clarified what he needs to see in the next couple of races before deciding whether he wants to commit his future to F1.

Alonso is one of 12 F1 drivers out of contract at the end of 2024.

At 42, Alonso is comfortably the oldest driver on the grid, three years ahead of former teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, Alonso was non-committal about his future, admitting he’d ultimately decide whether he’d remain in F1 following the opening sequence of races.

Speaking to Sky Sports in Saudi Arabia, Alonso explained his previous remarks and what he needs to prove to himself before committing again.

“How I feel, how I go through the first run of trips, planes, time zones differences, physically how I feel, how motivated is the main thing for me,” he said.

“I enjoy racing. I love racing. It doesn’t matter if I am fighting for a win, for a podium or P12. I dedicate myself 100% for a race and for a team.

“To do a commitment for the future I need to make sure I can give 100% to that team. If not it would be too egoist from side to just sign and be in F1 just for fun.

“If I am here it’s because I want to do well and first of all I need to speak with myself in order to commit.”

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

With Alonso’s contract up at the end of the year, naturally the Spaniard has been linked with other teams.

Alonso has been mooted as a potential option for Mercedes as they look to replace Hamilton.

However, Alonso made clear that he needs to make a “personal” decision before worrying about which team he’s driving for - that will come later.

“First I need to make a personal commitment with myself to dedicate myself to dedicate a few more years,” he added.

“If I am willing to sacrifice again other things in life once I make the decision with myself then I try to see what is the best possibility out there. At the moment, we’re not in that stage yet.”

