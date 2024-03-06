New Mercedes W15 rear-wing prompts intrigue ahead of F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Are Mercedes set to debut a new rear-wing at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

A new Mercedes rear-wing design has broken cover ahead of this weekend’s F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The new rear wing, which is set to debut on the W15 by Mercedes at the high-speed Jeddah circuit this weekend, was first spotted at the back of the garage by F1 journalist Albert Fabrega on Wednesday.

Mercedes’ new low-downforce rear-wing features an intriguing and extreme cut out in the middle and is designed to minimise drag and maximise top speed.

Whether or not Mercedes choose to run the specification during Thursday’s practice sessions remains to be seen, but the design has certainly raised eyebrows in the paddock.

Mercedes new rear wing
Mercedes new rear wing

Mercedes endured an underwhelming start to the season in last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, with George Russell finishing fifth and Lewis Hamilton only able to take seventh.

Both drivers were hampered by an overheating power unit due to a mistake with the cooling on the W15 which heavily compromised their performance in the race.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is hoping his side can perform closer to their “true potential” this weekend in Saudi Arabia.

“Our race in Bahrain was best described as underwhelming. We were hopeful of a stronger showing after our performance in practice and qualifying,” Wolff said.

“Both drivers were pleased with the balance earlier in the weekend, and the more stable platform provided by the W15.

“Unfortunately on Saturday evening, our cooling performance didn't match our predictions. That forced us into management mode early on, which had the knock-on impact of reducing tyre temperatures below optimum.

“That cost us the opportunity to show something closer to our true potential. It was a frustrating way to start the season but one we will learn from.”

Wolff added: “We've got an opportunity to take a step forward immediately. Jeddah is a street track with a lot of high-speed content.

“It will be good to continue our learning with the new car on a very different circuit to Bahrain. We will be aiming for a more consistent weekend and to understand our true performance relative to the rest of the grid.”

Jeddah remains the scene of Hamilton’s last F1 victory, which came in the penultimate race of the 2021 season. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Did Lewis Hamilton confirm Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen with 'on the list' comment?
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton speaks out as F1 reaches “pivotal moment” over recent controversies
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Max Verstappen reacts to father Jos’ Christian Horner criticism: “He’s not a liar”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
‘I trust Alpine’ - Pierre Gasly notes ‘positive changes’ despite ‘surprise’ exits
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
New Mercedes W15 rear-wing prompts intrigue ahead of F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Dani Pedrosa’s first wildcard race of 2024 teased by KTM
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
F1
News
4 hours ago
Christian Horner’s accuser has until ‘end of today’ to appeal result of investigation
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
KTM offer dismissive verdict on signing Marc Marquez for 2025
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
4 hours ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell raise health concerns over ‘unsustainable’ F1 car ride height
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1…