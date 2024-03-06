Christian Horner’s accuser has until ‘end of today’ to appeal result of investigation

Time is running out for the female employee who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

The female employee who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has until the end of today to file an appeal.

As reported by The Times, the deadline for an appeal is today (Wednesday).

The Red Bull team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing following an independent investigation ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

As confirmed in a statement by Red Bull at the time, which cleared Horner’s name, the accuser had the option to potentially appeal.

The female employee has hired lawyers to assess her options as the deadline fast approaches.

While Horner has been cleared following the investigation, the saga hasn’t stopped there.

Following the first two practice sessions in Bahrain, F1 journalists, team bosses and senior officials were sent alleged evidence from the investigation from an anonymous email account.

The leaked alleged evidence was sent in a Google drive folder and contained text messages, photographs and videos.

Horner has refused to comment on the aforementioned material, protesting his innocence in a subsequent statement.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal on the grid. Formula…

Things appeared to have settled down over the weekend as Red Bull stormed to a commanding 1-2 finish in Bahrain.

After the race, Horner insisted he would remain team boss for the remainder of the year.

However, things ignited when Jos Verstappen aired his views, expressing concerns about Horner’s position in the team and the fact that it could tear the team apart.

Coincidentally, Jos was seen pictured talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, leading to speculation that his son, Max Verstappen, could perhaps be tempted into a switch to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

The rumour mill continued to churn out stories about Verstappen potentially moving to Mercedes, with George Russell asked about the prospect of teaming up with F1’s top driver in the pre-race press conference in Saudi Arabia. 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Did Lewis Hamilton confirm Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen with 'on the list' comment?
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton speaks out as F1 reaches “pivotal moment” over recent controversies
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Max Verstappen reacts to father Jos’ Christian Horner criticism: “He’s not a liar”
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Race Day.
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
‘I trust Alpine’ - Pierre Gasly notes ‘positive changes’ despite ‘surprise’ exits
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Pierre Gasly (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2,…
F1
News
3 hours ago
New Mercedes W15 rear-wing prompts intrigue ahead of F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Dani Pedrosa’s first wildcard race of 2024 teased by KTM
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 29 April
F1
News
4 hours ago
Christian Horner’s accuser has until ‘end of today’ to appeal result of investigation
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…
MotoGP
News
4 hours ago
KTM offer dismissive verdict on signing Marc Marquez for 2025
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
4 hours ago
Max Verstappen and George Russell raise health concerns over ‘unsustainable’ F1 car ride height
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 sends sparks flying. Formula 1…