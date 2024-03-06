Christian Horner’s accuser has until ‘end of today’ to appeal result of investigation

The female employee who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has until the end of today to file an appeal.

As reported by The Times, the deadline for an appeal is today (Wednesday).

The Red Bull team principal was cleared of any wrongdoing following an independent investigation ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

As confirmed in a statement by Red Bull at the time, which cleared Horner’s name, the accuser had the option to potentially appeal.

The female employee has hired lawyers to assess her options as the deadline fast approaches.

While Horner has been cleared following the investigation, the saga hasn’t stopped there.

Following the first two practice sessions in Bahrain, F1 journalists, team bosses and senior officials were sent alleged evidence from the investigation from an anonymous email account.

The leaked alleged evidence was sent in a Google drive folder and contained text messages, photographs and videos.

Horner has refused to comment on the aforementioned material, protesting his innocence in a subsequent statement.

Things appeared to have settled down over the weekend as Red Bull stormed to a commanding 1-2 finish in Bahrain.

After the race, Horner insisted he would remain team boss for the remainder of the year.

However, things ignited when Jos Verstappen aired his views, expressing concerns about Horner’s position in the team and the fact that it could tear the team apart.

Coincidentally, Jos was seen pictured talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, leading to speculation that his son, Max Verstappen, could perhaps be tempted into a switch to Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement.

The rumour mill continued to churn out stories about Verstappen potentially moving to Mercedes, with George Russell asked about the prospect of teaming up with F1’s top driver in the pre-race press conference in Saudi Arabia.