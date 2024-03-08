Max Verstappen fires Red Bull warning over future amid fresh Helmut Marko twist

Max Verstappen has issued a direct warning to Red Bull that his own F1 future could be linked to the fate of Helmut Marko.

Red Bull motorsport advisor Marko admitted on Friday in Saudi Arabia that he could end up being suspended amid an ongoing investigation into whether or not he breached team protocols.

Marko poured doubt over his future at Red Bull when he confessed to Austrian broadcaster ORF that he may not be at the next race in Australia.

Motorsport.com report that Red Bull are trying to establish how various media leaks occurred since the investigation into team principal Christian Horner, who last week was cleared of any wrongdoing following a complaint of inappropriate behaviour, began.

When asked if Marko’s fate could impact his own future at Red Bull, Verstappen said: "I have a lot of respect for Helmut and what we have achieved together.

"My loyalty to him is very big, and also I have always expressed this to everyone within the team, everyone high up, that he is an important part in my decision making for all the time in the future as well within the team.

"So, it is very important he stays within the team, including of course everyone else because it is a whole team effort.”

The three-time world champion added: "It is very important we keep the key people together because I feel if such an important pillar falls away, that's also what I've said to the team, that is not good for my situation as well. So yeah, for sure, for me, Helmut has to stay.

"He has built this team together with Dietrich [Mateschitz] from day one. And he's always been very loyal to the team, to everyone within the team, to make sure that everyone would keep their positions already from back in the day.

"I think it's also very important, of course, that you give the man a lot of respect for what he has done. And that comes back also to loyalty, you know, and integrity. So, yeah, for sure, it's important that he stays part of the team, also for me.”

Amid the discontent within the Red Bull camp, speculation has been rife that Verstappen could leave the team and join Mercedes.

Mercedes are in need of a replacement for seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who shocked the F1 world last month by announcing he is joining Ferrari in 2025.