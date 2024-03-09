Toto Wolff: Mercedes would ‘do handstands’ to sign F1 champion Max Verstappen

Toto Wolff concedes he would "love" to have F1 world champion Max Verstappen at Mercedes.

Max Verstappen's perfect start to F1 2024 continued in Saudi Arabia
Toto Wolff has admitted he would “love” to sign F1 world champion Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement at Mercedes.
 
Verstappen’s future has been the subject of intense speculation amid reports of a rift within the Red Bull camp in the wake of the controversy surrounding under-fire team principal Christian Horner.
 
After Friday qualifying at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the three-time world champion ramped up the pressure on Red Bull by suggesting he could quit the team if Helmut Marko was let go when uncertainty around the 80-year-old Austrian’s position emerged.
 
But Marko has since revealed he will be staying at the team following positive talks with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff on Saturday in Jeddah.
 
Despite the latest developments, Wolff confessed Mercedes are interested in Verstappen as the team searches for a replacement for seven-time world champion Hamilton, who will leave for Ferrari in 2025.
 
"I would love to have him [Verstappen]. But first we need to sort out our car. We owe it to our drivers George and Lewis to improve the car and give them equipment that is good before dreaming about the future next year,” Wolff said.
 
"I think we are going to wait on a decision. We have a few interesting options. The more we are able to assess how the season pans out, young drivers, slightly older ones, that's not going to be a decision we want to take in the next few weeks, it's rather a few months depending on where it goes.”
 
Wolff was asked if Verstappen is Mercedes’ number one target to replace Hamilton, to which he replied: "This is a decision that Max needs to take and there is no team up and down the grid that wouldn't do handstands to have him in the car.”
 
Horner, who was cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation into accusations of inappropriate behaviour made against him by a now-suspended female colleague, insisted there is no leadership battle at Red Bull after Saturday’s race in Jeddah, which was dominated by Verstappen.
 
He also stressed earlier in the weekend he was “certain” that Verstappen would see out his contract with Red Bull, which runs until the end of 2028, despite a heated exchange with the Dutchman's father, Jos, at the season-opener in Bahrain.

