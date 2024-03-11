Sergio Perez makes key off-track change as he looks to “maintain” strong start

Sergio Perez will spend more time in Madrid rather than his home city of Guadalajara during the 2024 F1 season as he looks to maintain his strong start to the year, it has been revealed.

As mentioned by Sky Sports during their race coverage on Saturday, Perez has a new house in Madrid to avoid commuting to races - and Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes.

Perez enjoyed a strong start to the year in 2023, winning two of the opening four races.

However, after Perez was beaten by Max Verstappen in Miami even though the Dutchman started outside the top 10, the former’s form deteriorated.

As Perez looks to mount a more credible title challenge - and more importantly, retain his spot at Red Bull for 2025 - he’s made a key change off-track.

Perez has already revealed that he’s spent a lot of time at the Red Bull factory, in the simulator, as he looked to cure some of the issues he faced in the latter part of last year.

By having a base closer to the UK, and many of the European races, it will make things much easier in terms of travelling and the fatigue or stress that comes with it.

Speaking on Sky’s F1 broadcast, Bernie Collins - who worked with Perez at Force India and Racing Point, said: “I’m not sure how that changed because, at one point at Aston (Racing Point), he had a base in Madrid for exactly that reason.

“We probably weren’t pushing him to do as many simulator days as I’d imagine he is pushed to do at Red Bull. Or the same amount of marketing and development. There is more involved in all of those aspects. It is important.

“Checo is grounded by his family and he needs that support around him. It’s one of the things that makes him a strong driver.

“He started last season well, as well. We got to Race 5 and it was nip-and-tuck between Max and Checo. This strong start, can he maintain it? His race pace was always good, it’s the qualifying that he needs to work on.”

Perez finished the opening two races of 2024 in second-place behind teammate Verstappen.