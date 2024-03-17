Max Verstappen Red Bull exit clause “a fact, the sources are good”

Ralf Schumacher claims that the exit clause in Max Verstappen’s Red Bull contract does exist.

Amid the controversy within F1’s dominant team this season, it was reported that their star driver could get out of his big-money deal before its expiration in 2028.

The clause reportedly allowed Verstappen to quit if Helmut Marko leaves the team.

"Yes, that's a fact,” ex-F1 driver Schumacher told Sky.

“That's what I heard and the sources are good.

"I don't know whether Verstappen will do that.

“I think everyone is shooting themselves in the foot here.

“You can see what's happening here.

“But it's much worse for all the employees behind it and also for the Red Bull brand.”

After Christian Horner was cleared of wrongdoing after allegations against him from a Red Bull colleague, his accuser was suspended by the company.

Suddenly Marko’s future at Red Bull was in doubt until public backing from Verstappen and talks with Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff, before Horner denied involvement in a plot to oust him.

Horner has enjoyed backing from 51% shareholder Chalerm Yoovidhya during this saga.

“In this case, I don't understand the Thai side and Christian Horner at all,” Schumacher said.

“Why they are pushing this through with all their might because: What do we owe to Didi Mateschitz? The fact that we are now reacting like this is wrong, in my opinion."

Verstappen has won both F1 grands prix in 2024 so far, with teammate Sergio Perez second on both occasions.

Verstappen is already on course for a fourth consecutive championship despite question marks over his future.

Toto Wolff has insisted he would welcome Verstappen at Mercedes.

Horner reacted in Saudi Arabia: "It's like anything in life, you can't force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper.

"If somebody didn't want to be at this team, then you know, we're not going to force somebody against their will to be here.

"That applies whether it's a machine operator or a designer or somebody in one of the support functions, that runs through the business.

"Being involved in a team like this involves commitment and passion. And Max has that, we've seen that.

"He's been here since he was 18 years of age. And I have no doubt of his commitment and passion going forward. But you know, that's pretty much the way it is. No individual is bigger than the team.”