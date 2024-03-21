Carlos Sainz won’t be at “100 per cent” on F1 return - but vows “I feel ready”

Carlos Sainz feels ready to return to F1 action after missing the last race in Saudi Arabia.

Sainz was ruled out of the race in Jeddah ahead of final practice after he was diagnosed with appendicitis.

The Spaniard was forced to undergo surgery - which ruled him out of the running - paving the way for Oliver Bearman to make his F1 debut.

Bearman performed magnificently on his first outing for Ferrari, finishing seventh ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz will return to the cockpit of the SF-24 when Friday practice kicks off in Melbourne.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Sainz provided an update on his health and the challenge he faces.

“I’ll let you know tomorrow when I get back in the car and the G-forces throw me around a bit,” he said.

“But I feel ready. I’ve done as much as possible to recover and you cannot imagine the effort and logistics that I have done to be fit for this race.

“Progress, I’m very happy with the progress I’ve made and now, as I said, it’s time to jump in the car and see how I feel.”

Sainz is doubtful that he will be at full fitness in Australia but remains confident of a “strong weekend” provided he’s not in pain while driving.

“I’ll try for sure, he added. “It’s not like I’ll be 100 per cent for it because obviously I’ve been 10 days in bed – not 10 days training and going to the simulator and preparing for a normal weekend.

“But, if I’m fit to race and I don’t have any pain or any bad symptoms, I can still put together a strong weekend and the target will be to challenge the Red Bull.”