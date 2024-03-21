Carlos Sainz won’t be at “100 per cent” on F1 return - but vows “I feel ready”

Carlos Sainz has provided a health update ahead of his F1 return in Australia.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Carlos Sainz feels ready to return to F1 action after missing the last race in Saudi Arabia.

Sainz was ruled out of the race in Jeddah ahead of final practice after he was diagnosed with appendicitis.

The Spaniard was forced to undergo surgery - which ruled him out of the running - paving the way for Oliver Bearman to make his F1 debut.

Bearman performed magnificently on his first outing for Ferrari, finishing seventh ahead of Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz will return to the cockpit of the SF-24 when Friday practice kicks off in Melbourne.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Sainz provided an update on his health and the challenge he faces.

“I’ll let you know tomorrow when I get back in the car and the G-forces throw me around a bit,” he said.

“But I feel ready. I’ve done as much as possible to recover and you cannot imagine the effort and logistics that I have done to be fit for this race.

“Progress, I’m very happy with the progress I’ve made and now, as I said, it’s time to jump in the car and see how I feel.”

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Sainz is doubtful that he will be at full fitness in Australia but remains confident of a “strong weekend” provided he’s not in pain while driving.

“I’ll try for sure, he added. “It’s not like I’ll be 100 per cent for it because obviously I’ve been 10 days in bed – not 10 days training and going to the simulator and preparing for a normal weekend.

“But, if I’m fit to race and I don’t have any pain or any bad symptoms, I can still put together a strong weekend and the target will be to challenge the Red Bull.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
15 mins ago
Max Verstappen: Mercedes interest ‘nice to hear’ | No Red Bull Powertrains ‘panic’
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
46 mins ago
‘How can you trust the sport?’ - Lewis Hamilton calls out lack of accountability within F1
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Carlos Sainz won’t be at “100 per cent” on F1 return - but vows “I feel ready”
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari with fans. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen addresses speculation over Red Bull future with “pretty fixed” comment
Max Verstappen arrives in the Melbourne paddock
Max Verstappen arrives in the Melbourne paddock
F1
News
2 hours ago
“It will be a blow” - Sergio Perez weighs in on possible Max Verstappen exit rumours
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo addresses Helmut Marko criticism: “It’s not annoying”
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne, Australia,
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Max Verstappen hasn’t “burned any bridges” with Mercedes despite intense F1 rivalry
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
10 hours ago
Susie Wolff makes a criminal complaint against the FIA
Susie Wolff (GBR) F1 Academy Managing Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Austin,
Susie Wolff (GBR) F1 Academy Managing Director. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
14 hours ago
FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem cleared of wrongdoing
Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 22, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit,
Mohammed Bin Sulayem (UAE) FIA President. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…