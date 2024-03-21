Fernando Alonso will “look elsewhere” if no F1 agreement with Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso has made it clear that he’s prepared to “look elsewhere” if he’s not able to find an agreement with Aston Martin for the 2025 F1 season.

Alonso is one of 12 drivers on the grid who is out of contract at the end of the year.

With a seat at Mercedes and uncertainty around Red Bull’s two drivers, Alonso could be an attractive option.

Even at 42, Alonso remains one of F1’s top performers and would be a great fit for Mercedes should they want a proven, world class replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Alonso remains hungry to add another race victory or even title to his impressive CV despite a lack of major success in the last decade.

Speaking ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Alonso was asked if he was joining Red Bull next season.

“Nothing to comment because everything I say now is just a guess and rumours,” he said. “I prefer not to comment.”

Talk surrounding Alonso’s future has been a hot topic in the early races as the Spaniard cast doubt on it in Bahrain.

Alonso suggested that he might consider retirement within the opening few rounds if he realises that he no longer has the motivation to give 100 per cent to the sport.

“I think it’s going to be before summer,” he added. "At the launch of the car I said after a few races and now I see that every race I have been asked the same questions.

“If I say summer, maybe I have a few races without any questions. I think it’s the same thing I have been saying. I need to decide first how I feel. After that, I will see what possibilities are out there.

“My priority is to speak with Aston first, to speak with them as they gave me the opportunity two years ago. That’s the minimum I will do. If we feel that we’re happy with each other that will be an easy choice. If we don’t agree first then I will look elsewhere.”