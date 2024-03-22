Zak Brown signs new McLaren contract to remain as CEO

Zak Brown follows star driver Lando Norris by signing a new McLaren contract

Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Zak Brown has penned a new contract to remain as McLaren's chief executive officer.

Brown's new deal with the Woking-based F1 team lasts until the end of 2030.

It follows Lando Norris, McLaren's star driver, who signed a fresh contract to stay with the team ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Brown started his role as CEO in 2018. He joined McLaren in 2016 initially as Executive Director of McLaren Technology Group.

Brown said: "I am thrilled to continue leading McLaren Racing and to be a part of such a historic race team. 

"It is a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing's different race series. 

"Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track." 

McLaren Group's Executive Chairman, Paul Walsh, said: “Zak has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has been instrumental in driving McLaren Racing forward. 

"His extension reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the team to even greater success in the years to come." 

McLaren enjoyed a major uplift in form, from the midway point of last season.

In Norris and Oscar Piastri, Brown insists that they have the best driver duo on the F1 grid.

McLaren are aiming to make an impact at this weekend's F1 Australian Grand Prix.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
10 mins ago
Marc Marquez’s stark honesty: “I will not be faster than in the past…”
Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez
F1
News
13 mins ago
Downbeat Lewis Hamilton the “least confident I’ve ever felt” with W15 F1 car
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
21 mins ago
Zak Brown signs new McLaren contract to remain as CEO
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Zak Brown (USA) McLaren Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
38 mins ago
Alex Albon or Logan Sargeant? Why Williams may be forced to make tough decision
Pit garage of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing closed as he doesn't take part in the second practice session. Formula
Pit garage of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing closed as he doesn't…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
How to watch the Portuguese MotoGP practice today: Live stream here
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March
Pedro Acosta, Tissot sprint race, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 9 March

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Max Verstappen admits to “messy” Australian GP practice, trailing Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff reacts to wife Susie’s criminal complaint against FIA
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.-
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes concede Lewis Hamilton set-up experiments have “massively backfired”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 runs wide. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 runs wide. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc heads Max Verstappen in second practice, Lewis Hamilton 18th
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…