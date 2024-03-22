Zak Brown signs new McLaren contract to remain as CEO

Zak Brown has penned a new contract to remain as McLaren's chief executive officer.

Brown's new deal with the Woking-based F1 team lasts until the end of 2030.

It follows Lando Norris, McLaren's star driver, who signed a fresh contract to stay with the team ahead of the 2024 F1 season.

Brown started his role as CEO in 2018. He joined McLaren in 2016 initially as Executive Director of McLaren Technology Group.

Brown said: "I am thrilled to continue leading McLaren Racing and to be a part of such a historic race team.

"It is a privilege to work alongside the talented men and women across McLaren Racing's different race series.

"Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of motorsport and strive for the highest performance on and off the track."

McLaren Group's Executive Chairman, Paul Walsh, said: “Zak has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities and has been instrumental in driving McLaren Racing forward.

"His extension reflects our confidence in his ability to lead the team to even greater success in the years to come."

McLaren enjoyed a major uplift in form, from the midway point of last season.

In Norris and Oscar Piastri, Brown insists that they have the best driver duo on the F1 grid.

McLaren are aiming to make an impact at this weekend's F1 Australian Grand Prix.