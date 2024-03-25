Toto Wolff’s defence when asked if he’s still the right person to lead Mercedes

Toto Wolff responds to being quizzed if he's still the right man to lead Mercedes through F1 struggles.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has defended his job and feels no reason to step aside despite his team’s prolonged F1 struggles.

After claiming eight consecutive constructors’ world championships between 2014 and 2021, Mercedes have won just a single race in the last two seasons since new technical regulations were introduced in 2022.

Mercedes’ W13 and W14 challengers were plagued by performance problems and despite revamping their car design with their latest W15, 2024 is already looking like being another challenging campaign for the Silver Arrows.

The German manufacturer entered the new season hoping to challenge Red Bull for wins and podiums but have finished no higher than fifth in the opening three races.

Mercedes sunk to new depths at the Australian Grand Prix during a nightmare weekend that culminated in a double DNF.

After the Melbourne race, Wolff, who in January signed a new three-year contract to remain Mercedes team principal, faced questions about his future.

“As a co-owner of this business, I need to make sure that my contribution is positive and creative,” the Austrian replied when asked if he had considered relinquishing his position.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 runs wide. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 runs wide. Formula 1 World…

“So, I would be the first one to say, 'If somebody has a better idea, tell me’. I'm interested to turn this team around as quickly as possible.

“I'll happily give my input and see what that would be, who that could be. But we have a physics problem and not a philosophical or organisational problem, because we haven't swallowed a dumb pill since 2021.

“It's just we don't understand some of the behaviours of the car that in the past we would have always understood.

"I look myself in the mirror every single day about everything I do, and if I believe that I should ask the manager question or the trainer question, I think it's a fair question, but it's not what I feel at the moment that I should do.”

Wolff, who owns a 33% stake in Mercedes, stressed his situation is very different to that of the manager of a football team.

"The big difference is it's not like the manager question in terms of, this is my job, I'll stop the job and then somebody else is doing the job and I'll go to Chelsea or to Liverpool, or over to Ferrari,” he explained.

"I haven't got that choice, which is also unfortunate. I'm not a contractor or employee that says, 'I've had enough of this'. My hamster wheel keeps spinning and I can't jump out."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
26 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton holds onto impressive F1 record after Max Verstappen DNF
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme…
F1
News
40 mins ago
Helmut Marko disagrees with Sergio Perez over Ferrari with “relatively easily” remark
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…
NASCAR
News
46 mins ago
William Byron wins 'really difficult' EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
William Byron
William Byron
F1
News
56 mins ago
Christian Horner won’t rule out Red Bull ‘nemesis’ Carlos Sainz for F1 2025 seat
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
MotoGP
News
56 mins ago
Brad Binder after losing out to Pedro Acosta: ‘He was rolling, you can see how good he is’
Pedro
Pedro

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
1 hour ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix
Ross Chastain
Ross Chastain
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Andrea Iannone: Superpole Race ‘is like a boxing fight, it’s incredible’
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Andrea Iannone, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Yamaha to test in Portimao today - but weather threatens to scupper them
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff’s defence when asked if he’s still the right person to lead Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…