Christian Horner won’t rule out Red Bull ‘nemesis’ Carlos Sainz for F1 2025 seat

Carlos Sainz has emerged in the running as the latest candidate for a Red Bull F1 seat in 2025.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP), Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Christian Horner has opened the door for Carlos Sainz to return to Red Bull by naming him as a candidate for a 2025 F1 seat with the team.

Sainz, who was a product of the Red Bull junior programme and made his F1 debut with sister team Toro Rosso in 2015, claimed a superb victory at the Australian Grand Prix two weeks after an appendectomy.

The Spaniard is searching for a drive for 2025 after losing his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton, who will complete a shock switch from Mercedes next season.

Red Bull team principal Horner did not rule out the prospect of his side signing Sainz to partner Max Verstappen following his stunning win in Melbourne.

When directly asked whether Red Bull would take Sainz back, Horner replied: "Look, I mean based on a performance like that you couldn't rule any possibility out.”

Red Bull have multiple options for 2025, including keeping hold of Sergio Perez, or promoting Daniel Ricciardo or Yuki Tsunoda, who race for sister team RB.

(L to R): Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal with Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World
Horner suggested Red Bull will also consider options outside of their own driver pool.

“Yuki’s a very quick driver, we know that, but I think we want to feel the best pairing that we can in Red Bull Racing and sometimes you've got to look outside the pool as well,” he added.

"You've had a very fast unemployed driver win today. The market is reasonably fluid with certain drivers.

"Carlos is the only driver that's beaten Red Bull [in the last two years], so he appears to be our nemesis.”

However, Horner insisted Red Bull are in no “desperate rush” to make a decision as he praised the early performances of current incumbent Perez.

“I think you just want to take the time and obviously Checo was compromised today,” he said. “He’s had a great start in the season too so we're not in any desperate rush."

