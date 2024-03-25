Discord between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff over ‘cursed’ W15 highlighted

Do Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff disagree with each other about Mercedes' 2024 F1 car?

Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3…

Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff appear to be at odds over the potential of Mercedes’ 2024 F1.

The apparent disconnect between Hamilton, who will move to Ferrari next year, and Mercedes team principal Wolff was noted by Sky F1’s pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz as he analysed Mercedes’ ongoing performance woes after the Australian Grand Prix.

"Toto Wolff - he still believes that this car is somehow going to get there but clearly, I don't think Lewis Hamilton believes it,” Kravitz said on his ‘Ted’s Notebook’ show in Melbourne.

“I think Lewis Hamilton thinks it's cursed with the same bad handing characteristics in the rear of the car that last year's car - and the car the year before it - had as well. Clearly this car is still not right.

“Toto when I spoke to him said, ‘I still think we can make it right’. But Lewis pretty much wrote off this year’s World Championship. I know you’re going to say to me, ‘Yeah, anyone not in a Red Bull is not going to win this year’s World Championship’. But there are 21 races still to go.

“Okay it is obvious Lewis is not going to win the championship and it might not be the golden goodbye to Mercedes before he goes to Ferrari but he can still score podiums and win races.”

A nightmare weekend for Hamilton ended with an engine failure after he had suffered his worst qualifying result in Australia since 2010.

Following his shock Q2 exit in qualifying, the seven-time world champion said inconsistencies with Mercedes’ W15 car “really messes with the mind”.

"I think our car is on a bit of a knife edge," Hamilton added.

Despite another disappointing start to the season, Wolff still has faith in the team’s revamped 2024 challenger.

"It's an illusion to get closer to Red Bull in the short-term, but I still have to believe there is more in this car,” he said. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
4 mins ago
Fabio Quartararo reveals that today's Yamaha test scuppered by weather
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
WSBK
News
35 mins ago
Danilo Petrucci feeling ‘increasingly comfortable’ after strong Catalunya round
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Alvaro Bautista, Danilo Petrucci, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Remy Gardner on track limits penalty: ‘I don’t think that’s right’
Remy Gardner, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
Remy Gardner, Catalunya WorldSBK Race1, 23 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
McLaren downplay Lando Norris’ strategy complaints: ‘Ferrari have a faster car’
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Discord between Lewis Hamilton and Toto Wolff over ‘cursed’ W15 highlighted
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR), Mercedes AMG F1 Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3…

Latest News

MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Morbidelli ‘would like to remain a gentleman’ as he avoids Ducati-Yamaha comparison
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Franco Morbidelli, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso ‘knew what he was doing’ with George Russell battle tactics
Fernando Alonso was punished for "potentially dangerous driving"
Fernando Alonso was punished for "potentially dangerous driving"
F1
News
4 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton holds onto impressive F1 record after Max Verstappen DNF
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme with second placed Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes
(L to R): Winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing in Sprint parc ferme…
F1
News
4 hours ago
Helmut Marko disagrees with Sergio Perez over Ferrari with “relatively easily” remark
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant. Formula 1 World…