Sebastian Vettel admits to speaking with Toto Wolff as he hints at F1 return

Sebastian Vettel has hinted that he is considering a return to F1 while admitting he has spoken with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

The four-time world champion, who called time on his illustrious F1 career in 2022, has now openly suggested that he could be tempted to end his retirement by returning to the sport.

With Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari in 2025 leaving Mercedes in need of a replacement, Vettel has been linked with the German manufacturer.

There could be openings elsewhere too, with Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso’s contracts at Red Bull and Aston Martin expiring at the end of the year.

Asked if he would be tempted by a 2025 F1 seat, Vettel told Sky News: “Well, potentially I am because I haven't got a drive, but they question is, am I looking for one? I think it depends on the package.

"I retired from Formula 1 not to come back, but I also did say that you never know. So I think it still stands.

"Obviously, there's things that I miss, which is mostly the competition. And things that I don't miss, so that hasn't changed. Obviously, life is very different if you're not involved and I do enjoy that still.

"You never know where life is taking you, so maybe it takes me back behind the wheel, maybe it doesn’t.”

Vettel stressed his talks with Mercedes boss Wolff did not revolve solely around their vacant seat and revealed he has also been “staying in touch” with other team principals.

"I've had conversations with him, not really about the seat. We did speak about the whole situation in short as well.

"But I did speak to others as well because I'm still keeping in touch every now and then. I have some projects and ideas together with F1. We'll see if they will turn out or not.

"So I am staying in touch. I don't know. It has to be a couple more phone calls and conversations, I guess, to really find out a little bit more. But for sure it's one of the best seats on the grid.

"Performance wise, Mercedes has a great track record, struggling a little bit in the last years, but then struggle and you're still second and third in the constructors' [championship], it's not like you're racing in no man's land."