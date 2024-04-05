Max Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in first practice as Logan Sargeant crashes

Max Verstappen headed Sergio Perez in opening practice at Suzuka.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen headed a 1-2 for Red Bull in the opening practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix.

After a brief red flag period caused by Logan Sargeant’s crash at Turn 7, Verstappen stormed to the top of the timesheets.

Verstappen’s 1m30.056s put him 0.181s clear of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez as both drivers set their best laps on the red-marked soft tyre.

Australian Grand Prix race winner Carlos Sainz was Red Bull’s nearest challenger in FP1, 0.213s off the pace.

George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who led the way before the red flag, rounded out the top five for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc was only sixth-fastest in the second Ferrari, 0.502s off the pace, less than a tenth ahead of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

There was then a six-tenth gap to Oscar Piastri in eighth, with McLaren struggling to improve significantly on the softer rubber.

Ayumu Iwasa (JPN) RB VCARB 01 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Ayumu Iwasa (JPN) RB VCARB 01 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Yuki Tsunoda and Lando Norris completed the top 10.

Esteban Ocon was 11th overall, although there was a significant margin to Norris at nearly 0.7s.

Next up were Alex Albon and Nico Hulkenberg, while neither Sauber driver - Valtteri Bottas (14th) and Zhou Guanyu (18th) opted to run on the soft.

Ayumu Iwasa was in for Daniel Ricciardo at RB and he enjoyed a solid outing on home soil, setting the 16th-fastest time.

Sargeant was slowest of the 20 runners - and will await an investigation by Williams to see how much damage there is given the team has no spare chassis once again. 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
4 mins ago
MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid for 2024 and beyond
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
19 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton finally upbeat about W15 but doesn’t want to ‘f it up’ with changes
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
30 mins ago
Official: Fabio Quartararo staying at Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
BSB
News
55 mins ago
PBM Racing Team reveal new title sponsor partnership for 2024
Jordan Bird (PBM)
Jordan Bird (PBM)
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff hints Sebastian Vettel is on the list to replace Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri fastest from Lewis Hamilton in rain-hit second Japanese GP practice
Oscar Piastri set the quickest time in a wet-dry FP2
Oscar Piastri set the quickest time in a wet-dry FP2
F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.-
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
2 hours ago
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton edges closer to possible penalty after losing Australia F1 engine
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…