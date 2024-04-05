2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results from Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2024 F1 world championship.

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.-
Second Practice

Second Practice
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m34.725s
2Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m35.226s
3Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m38.760s
4Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m40.946s
5Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m41.913s
6Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m44.977s
7Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m52.579s
8Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m59.113s
9Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team2m30.427s
 Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 TeamNo Time Set
 Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick SauberNo Time Set
 Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick SauberNo Time Set
 Alex AlbonTHAWilliams RacingNo Time Set
 Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull RacingNo Time Set
 Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull RacingNo Time Set
 George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 TeamNo Time Set
 Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamNo Time Set
 Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 TeamNo Time Set
 Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 TeamNo Time Set
 Logan SargeantUSAWilliams RacingNo Time Set

Oscar Piastri topped a damp practice session ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

All of the grid didn't set representative lap times, with only the top two opting to go out at the end on softs - and attempt quick laps.

First Practice

First Practice
PosDriverNat.TeamTime
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.056s
2Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.237s
3Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m30.269s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.530s
5Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.543s
6Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m30.558s
7Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.599s
8Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.165s
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.230s
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m31.240s
11Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.935s
12Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m31.943s
13Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.958s
14Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.054s
15Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.055s
16Ayumu IwasaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m32.103s
17Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.277s
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.638s
19Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.803s
20Logan SargeantUSAWilliams Racing1m33.204s

Max Verstappen topped the opening practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, just over a tenth clear of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Red Bull are expected to fare well at Suzuka given the high-speed nature of it - and how dominant they were at the end of last year.

Carlos Sainz was their nearest challenger in FP1, 0.213 shy of Verstappen's top time, leading the Mercedes duo.

Williams saw Logan Sargeant put his Williams into the barrier with 30 minutes on the clock - resulting in a brief red flag period.

