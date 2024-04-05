2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Second Practice

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m34.725s 2 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m35.226s 3 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m38.760s 4 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m40.946s 5 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m41.913s 6 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m44.977s 7 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m52.579s 8 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m59.113s 9 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 2m30.427s Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team No Time Set Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber No Time Set Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber No Time Set Alex Albon THA Williams Racing No Time Set Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing No Time Set Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing No Time Set George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team No Time Set Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team No Time Set Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team No Time Set Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team No Time Set Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing No Time Set

Oscar Piastri topped a damp practice session ahead of Lewis Hamilton.

All of the grid didn't set representative lap times, with only the top two opting to go out at the end on softs - and attempt quick laps.

First Practice

2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time 1 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.056s 2 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.237s 3 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.269s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.530s 5 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m30.543s 6 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.558s 7 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m30.599s 8 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.165s 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.230s 10 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m31.240s 11 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m31.935s 12 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m31.943s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.958s 14 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.054s 15 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.055s 16 Ayumu Iwasa JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m32.103s 17 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.277s 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m32.638s 19 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m32.803s 20 Logan Sargeant USA Williams Racing 1m33.204s

Max Verstappen topped the opening practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, just over a tenth clear of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Red Bull are expected to fare well at Suzuka given the high-speed nature of it - and how dominant they were at the end of last year.

Carlos Sainz was their nearest challenger in FP1, 0.213 shy of Verstappen's top time, leading the Mercedes duo.

Williams saw Logan Sargeant put his Williams into the barrier with 30 minutes on the clock - resulting in a brief red flag period.