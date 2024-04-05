2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Results from Friday practice at the Japanese Grand Prix, Round 4 of the 2024 F1 world championship.
Second Practice
|2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (2)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m34.725s
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m35.226s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m38.760s
|4
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m40.946s
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m41.913s
|6
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m44.977s
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m52.579s
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m59.113s
|9
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|2m30.427s
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|No Time Set
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|No Time Set
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|No Time Set
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|No Time Set
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|No Time Set
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|No Time Set
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|No Time Set
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|No Time Set
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|No Time Set
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|No Time Set
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|No Time Set
Oscar Piastri topped a damp practice session ahead of Lewis Hamilton.
All of the grid didn't set representative lap times, with only the top two opting to go out at the end on softs - and attempt quick laps.
First Practice
|2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Free Practice Results (1)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.056s
|2
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.237s
|3
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.269s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.530s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.543s
|6
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.558s
|7
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.599s
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.165s
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.230s
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.240s
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.935s
|12
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m31.943s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.958s
|14
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.054s
|15
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.055s
|16
|Ayumu Iwasa
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m32.103s
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.277s
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.638s
|19
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m32.803s
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|USA
|Williams Racing
|1m33.204s
Max Verstappen topped the opening practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, just over a tenth clear of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.
Red Bull are expected to fare well at Suzuka given the high-speed nature of it - and how dominant they were at the end of last year.
Carlos Sainz was their nearest challenger in FP1, 0.213 shy of Verstappen's top time, leading the Mercedes duo.
Williams saw Logan Sargeant put his Williams into the barrier with 30 minutes on the clock - resulting in a brief red flag period.