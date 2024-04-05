Logan Sargeant misses FP2 as Williams give update on FP1 shunt in Japan

Williams have confirmed that Logan Sargeant’s F1 chassis “looks okay” following his high-speed crash in the opening practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The American driver ran wide at Turn 7 before losing control of his car across the gravel trap, clattering the barrier in the process.

The shunt caused a red flag period in FP1 as Sargeant’s stricken Williams was recovered.

It was a worrying shunt for Sargeant as Williams have no spare chassis available this weekend.

Sargeant was forced to miss the Australian Grand Prix after teammate Alex Albon damaged his chassis following an FP1 crash at Albert Park.

Williams were unable to repair Albon’s chassis in Australia and thus gave the Thai driver Sargeant's.

For this weekend, Sargeant is running Albon’s repaired one.

The team released the following statement on X: "After a first look at Logan’s car following the FP1 incident, there is extensive damage to the front suspension as well as the gearbox, however the chassis looks okay."

He was forced to miss FP2 to the aformentioned "extensive damage".

Williams added: "Due to the extent of damage to Logan’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session."