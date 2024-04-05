Logan Sargeant misses FP2 as Williams give update on FP1 shunt in Japan

Logan Sargeant didn’t damage his F1 chassis following his crash in FP1, Williams have confirmed.

Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 crashed in the first practice session. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 crashed in the first practice…

Williams have confirmed that Logan Sargeant’s F1 chassis “looks okay” following his high-speed crash in the opening practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The American driver ran wide at Turn 7 before losing control of his car across the gravel trap, clattering the barrier in the process.

The shunt caused a red flag period in FP1 as Sargeant’s stricken Williams was recovered.

It was a worrying shunt for Sargeant as Williams have no spare chassis available this weekend.

Sargeant was forced to miss the Australian Grand Prix after teammate Alex Albon damaged his chassis following an FP1 crash at Albert Park.

Williams were unable to repair Albon’s chassis in Australia and thus gave the Thai driver Sargeant's.

For this weekend, Sargeant is running Albon’s repaired one.

The team released the following statement on X: "After a first look at Logan’s car following the FP1 incident, there is extensive damage to the front suspension as well as the gearbox, however the chassis looks okay."

He was forced to miss FP2 to the aformentioned "extensive damage".

Williams added: "Due to the extent of damage to Logan’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session."

 
 

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
5 mins ago
MotoGP rider line-up: The complete grid for 2024 and beyond
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 22 March
F1
News
21 mins ago
Lewis Hamilton finally upbeat about W15 but doesn’t want to ‘f it up’ with changes
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
31 mins ago
Official: Fabio Quartararo staying at Yamaha
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
Fabio Quartararo, Portuguese MotoGP, 21 March
BSB
News
56 mins ago
PBM Racing Team reveal new title sponsor partnership for 2024
Jordan Bird (PBM)
Jordan Bird (PBM)
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff hints Sebastian Vettel is on the list to replace Lewis Hamilton
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Oscar Piastri fastest from Lewis Hamilton in rain-hit second Japanese GP practice
Oscar Piastri set the quickest time in a wet-dry FP2
Oscar Piastri set the quickest time in a wet-dry FP2
F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.-
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
F1
2 hours ago
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
3 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton edges closer to possible penalty after losing Australia F1 engine
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…