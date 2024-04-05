Aston Martin address reports of ‘astronomical bid’ for Red Bull’s Adrian Newey

Aston Martin respond to rumours linking them with an ambitious swoop for Red Bull's Adrian Newey.

Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer. Formula 1…

Aston Martin have moved to shut down rumours the team have made an ‘astronomical bid’ to try and recruit Red Bull F1 design genius Adrian Newey.

A recent report in Autosport claimed that Red Bull’s legendary car designer had been offered a “big-money contract” over the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

The rumoured attempt to lure Newey away from Milton Keynes is viewed as the next part of ambitious Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll’s plan to turn his outfit into an F1 superpower.

It has also been suggested that such a move might help convince star driver and two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to agree a contract renewal with Aston Martin.

However, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack appeared to rule out poaching Newey at the Japanese Grand Prix.

When asked by Sky if there was any truth to the reports of an ‘astronomical bid’ for the 65-year-old, Krack replied bluntly: “No.”

He added: “We have a very strong technical team with Dan [Fallows, technical director], with Tom [McCollough, performance director], with Luca [Furbatto, engineering director].

“We’ve been joined lately by Bob Bell. So we are quite happy with what we have at the moment.”

Newey’s importance to Red Bull was praised by Max Verstappen ahead of this weekend’s race at Suzuka.

"We have a lot of people working on the car right, so it's a whole team effort that has to come together,” Red Bull’s  three-time world champion said.

"Everyone's ideas get taken into account and you build the car that we have today, so yeah for sure, having someone part of the team like Adrian, I think it's a massive boost for everyone and many people work together to achieve the car we have today."

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
6 mins ago
Who signs next after Fabio Quartararo?
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Fabio Quartararo, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
35 mins ago
Williams F1 boss faces awkward ‘drivers keep crashing’ question
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 crashed in the first practice session - nosecone damage. Formula 1 World
Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW46 crashed in the first practice…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Marc Marquez: MotoGP must choose between the show or ‘perfect’ bikes
Marc
Marc
F1
News
2 hours ago
Charles Leclerc ‘has to step it up’ to beat in-form Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Practice Day.-
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4,…
MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Valentino Rossi and VR46 riders reveal lap times - but there’s one problem…
Valentino Rossi
Valentino Rossi

Latest News

F1
News
3 hours ago
Mercedes told to be cautious with warning early enthusiasm could be ‘dashed’
Lewis Hamilton was upbeat about Mercedes' W15 F1 car
Lewis Hamilton was upbeat about Mercedes' W15 F1 car
F1
News
3 hours ago
Sebastian Vettel’s ‘eyes lit up’ about Mercedes seat as off-camera chat revealed
Sebastian Vettel (GER). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race Day.-
Sebastian Vettel (GER). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Japanese…
F1
News
4 hours ago
George Russell hopes “common sense” solution is found amid F1 tyre rule change
George Russell
George Russell
F1
News
4 hours ago
How to watch F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying: Live stream for free
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park,
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) RB VCARB 01 makes a pit stop. Formula 1 World…