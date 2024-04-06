Daniel Ricciardo set to receive new RB F1 chassis in China amid struggles

Daniel Ricciardo will be given a new F1 chassis for the next race in China.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
The Visa Cash App RB F1 team have confirmed that Daniel Ricciardo will get a new chassis for the Chinese Grand Prix.

Ricciardo has endured a miserable start to the 2024 F1 season, failing to out-qualify Yuki Tsunoda at any of the opening three races.

RB racing director Alan Permane revealed in Japan that the team will bring a new chassis to China.

While the introduction of a new chassis isn’t directly being done to help Ricciardo overcome his current woes, he described the coincidence as a “happy accident”.

“I don’t see it as being a performance differentiator and certainly not something we want to be hopping drivers in and out of,” Permane said.

“It’s a happy accident we had one coming. And it doesn’t make sense to give it to Yuki, it makes sense to give it to Daniel.

“We’re not bringing a chassis because of his issues, let’s be clear about that. It all fits together.”

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB VCARB 01. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Qualifying
Ricciardo had hoped a strong 2024 campaign would put him in contention to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull.

Instead, his future has been put in question with Liam Lawson sitting on the sidelines.

With regards to the chassis, Ricciardo raised the question about potentially trying a different one.

"I certainly addressed that,” he said on Thursday in Japan. “Just again to make sure.

“There has been, in the past, a bit of difference. I’ve driven in F1 a long time now but you can find some differences.

“So that was certainly something I raised the possibility of - if I’m still struggling, before we just tell me I’m s**t, let’s at least get that sorted and put everything to bed.”

