Fernando Alonso teases Mercedes with ‘behind us, so not very attractive’ verdict

Fernando Alonso has dismissed the suggestion he will give Toto Wolff a call about Mercedes' vacant seat.

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Fernando Alonso has teased Mercedes by dismissing the idea of giving team principal Toto Wolff a call about their vacant F1 seat for 2025.

The Aston Martin driver impressively claimed a strong sixth place in the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Mercedes of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton both finishing behind him in seventh and ninth.

42-year-old Alonso is out of contract at the end of the year and is yet to decide whether he wants to continue racing in F1 beyond this season.

Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari for 2025 has left an opening at Mercedes, while Sergio Perez’s seat at Red Bull is still potentially up for grabs.

Alonso has suggested he will make a call on his future after the opening few races of the 2024 season and was asked by Sky if his performance in Japan made his decision any easier.

"I had a lot of fun, which is great, to keep on racing,” the two-time world champion said.

“I had one of my best weekends ever, I think, driving, and I'm 44 seconds behind the leader. It doesn't feel attractive at the same time. So let's see.”

When asked if would be more fun to drive for a team further up the grid and whether he would give Wolff a call, Alonso laughed: "That's a very good question.

“But Mercedes are behind us, so it doesn't feel very attractive.”

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World…

Alonso described his weekend in Japan as being “maybe even in the top five of my career”.

"It was one of my best races, or my best weekends. It was complete, very strong, very solid,” he explained.

“From practice to the race it was maybe the best of the past year, or maybe even in the top five of my career.

“But it will be completely anonymous, everyone will forget by tomorrow this weekend we had!

“I felt connected with the car. I think P5 [in qualifying] was completely out of position and P6 is completely out of position.

“We are definitely slower than Red Bull and Ferrari. They are maybe in another league at the moment. McLaren and Mercedes are faster than us.

“Mercedes experimented with the hard starting tyre. It was a bold strategy. Thanks to that, we capitalised on the position.

“Oscar maybe didn’t have the top speed to attack me. But I think P6 was completely unrealistic so I am happy.” 

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
33 mins ago
‘Something I’m not used to’ - Charles Leclerc wants to fix recent F1 weakness
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan, Race
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship,…
F1
News
36 mins ago
Fernando Alonso teases Mercedes with ‘behind us, so not very attractive’ verdict
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship,…
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Brad Binder hails Pedro Acosta and claims MotoGP is tougher for rookies today
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
Brad Binder, MotoGP race, Portuguese MotoGP, 24 March
F1
News
1 hour ago
Lando Norris questions McLaren pit stop call after 'fighting a losing battle'
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren Race Engineer on the grid. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren with William Joseph (GBR) McLaren…
F1
News
1 hour ago
“Totally flawless” Max Verstappen “could have gone faster” in Japanese Grand Prix
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff pinpoints “atrocious” Japanese GP issue that derailed Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
George Russell “aggressive” but he escapes punishment for Oscar Piastri incident
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix,
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 in the FIA Press Conference. Formula…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Alex Albon details Williams woe after Daniel Ricciardo crash at F1 Japanese GP
The Williams Racing FW46 of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing is removed after he crashed out of the race. Formula 1
The Williams Racing FW46 of Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing is…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Sergio Perez sets deadline over Red Bull F1 future decision
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in parc ferme.
Second placed Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing with Christian Horner …