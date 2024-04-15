Lewis Hamilton’s ‘epic’ verdict on prospect of joint F1 and MotoGP weekend

Lewis Hamilton has commented on the prospect of F1 and MotoGP taking place on the same weekend.

Lewis Hamilton says it would be “epic” if F1 and MotoGP races could be held on the same weekend following Liberty Media’s takeover.

F1 owner Liberty Media has purchased the motorbike series in a deal valued at £3.6bn that will see the US media conglomerate acquire about 86% of Dorna Sports.

Spanish company Dorna has owned MotoGP since 1992 but will hand over the reins to Liberty Media, who took control of F1 in 2017.

The deal has led to suggestions that F1 and MotoGP could join forces to host both championships on the same weekend, at the same location.

While such a scenario would pose a huge logistical challenge, Dorna chief Carmelo Ezpeleta confirmed he and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali are “studying the possibility”.

Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton, who is a MotoGP fan, admitted the prospect of the two series coming together is something that excites him.

“I didn't really think a lot about it, [but] obviously I read the headlines about it,” Hamilton said at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“I think Liberty has done an amazing job with Formula 1, obviously the value of the thing [rising since 2017]. So, I think they can do a great job with MotoGP.

“It's exciting because I love MotoGP. It would be epic if we can have them on the same weekend.”

Monster Energy famously organised a ride swap between Hamilton and legendary MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi at Valencia following the conclusion of the 2019 MotoGP and F1 seasons.

Hamilton joked that he could race in both series on the same weekend, before admitting it would be “impossible”.

“Maybe I could do a race in MotoGP and race a Formula 1 car on the same weekend – that would be really cool,” he added with a smile.

Hamilton, who is joining Ferrari next year, has suffered his worst-ever start to an F1 season.

The Mercedes driver has finished no higher than seventh so far this season and has scored just 10 points across the opening four races. 

