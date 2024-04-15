Mercedes tell Max Verstappen to bring Helmut Marko too, paddock whispers suggest

Rumours from F1 Japanese Grand Prix paddock suggest Mercedes have opened the door to Max Verstappen's ally

(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Dr Helmut Marko (AUT) Red Bull Motorsport Consultant with Max…

Mercedes are “very strongly” pursuing Max Verstappen and would even make room for his ally Helmut Marko.

Tom Clarkson, the host of the FIA press conferences with F1 drivers, shared what he has been told from within the paddock about the intriguing driver market.

Verstappen is contracted by Red Bull until 2028 but has an exit clause if Marko, his long-time associate, also leaves the team.

Mercedes have admitted Verstappen is their No1 choice to replace Lewis Hamilton, who will go to Ferrari next year.

Clarkson told the F1 Nation podcast about Verstappen: “His only option now is to go to Mercedes, isn’t it?

“Now that Fernando Alonso is in at Aston Martin.

“Max will either stay at Red Bull or go to Mercedes.

“In Japan, I was told by several people that Toto Wolff is pursuing Max very strongly.

“He needs a signature signing because the last three years haven’t gone well for the team.

“It would be a real statement of intent for the team if he got Max.

“It was even mentioned to me that he said to Max ‘bring Helmut Marko with you, if that’s what it requires…’

“An Austrian super-team at the top of Mercedes?

“But is that going to happen? Will he sacrifice winning another world championship in 2025 with Red Bull?
“I find it hard to believe.

“I know see a bit of static in the driver market. I see Max staying, Checo staying, Fernando is staying.”

Verstappen has insisted he will remain with Red Bull, where he is on course for a fourth consecutive F1 championship.

But that hasn’t stopped Wolff publicly insisting that Mercedes want him, amid the internal turmoil at Red Bull.

Alonso re-committing to Aston Martin has removed a key option from the driver market.

Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are tied down by McLaren and Ferrari respectively.

The future of Sergio Perez alongside Verstappen is unclear because he is out of contract and under pressure.

But Perez’s early-season form, where he has finished P2 three times behind Verstappen, is the ideal form to result in a new contract.

Read More

Latest News

NASCAR
Results
22 mins ago
2024 NASCAR Cup Series standings after the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Texas Motor Speedway
Texas Motor Speedway
MotoGP
News
29 mins ago
Jorge Martin: “Not a drama” as perfect podium run ends at COTA
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Jorge Martin, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
39 mins ago
Could Mercedes insert Kimi Antonelli at Williams before end of F1 2024?
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
Andrea Kimi Antonelli
NASCAR
News
41 mins ago
Brad Keselowski overcame his lack of speed and fought for solid second place
Brad Keselowski
Brad Keselowski
NASCAR
News
1 hour ago
A return to winning ways for Chase Elliott ends his 42-race winless streak
Chase Elliott
Chase Elliott

Latest News

MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Maverick Vinales: ‘I didn’t have the weapon I have now’ at Yamaha and Suzuki
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Maverick Vinales, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Aleix Espargaro: “This will be an outstanding year for Aprilia”
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Aleix Espargaro, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Joan Mir: ‘Not much more to add’ after horror weekend at COTA
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
Joan Mir, MotoGP race, Grand Prix of the Americas, 14 April
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton’s ‘epic’ verdict on prospect of joint F1 and MotoGP weekend
Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi's 2019 ride swap
Lewis Hamilton and Valentino Rossi's 2019 ride swap