Lewis Hamilton hits out at ‘people continuing to talk ’s***’ about Ferrari F1 move

Lewis Hamilton says he doesn't feel like he needs his decision to quit Mercedes for Ferrari "vindicating".

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lewis Hamilton has hit out at critics who continue to “talk s***” about his decision to join Ferrari next season.

The seven-time world champion shocked the F1 world in February when it was announced that he would be leaving Mercedes to complete a bombshell switch to Ferrari on a multi-year deal starting in 2025.

Hamilton has faced questions about his impending move ever since it was confirmed but has regularly batted them away out of respect for Mercedes as he sees out the final year with the team.

Ferrari emerged from the winter as Red Bull’s nearest challengers, winning the Australian Grand Prix, while Mercedes’ woes have continued in 2024, with Hamilton enduring his worst-ever start to a season.

"I don't feel like I need my decision vindicating. I know what was right for me, and that hasn't changed since the moment that I made the decision,” he said ahead of this weekend’s Chinese Grand Prix.

"There's not been a moment where I questioned it, and I'm not swayed by other people's comments.”

Hamilton added: "Even today, there's people continuing to talk s*** and it will continue on for the rest of the year. And I'll have to just do what I did the previous time.

"Only you can know what's right for you and it will be an exciting time for me.”

When asked if Ferrari getting the 2026 regulations right could result in Hamilton further extending his illustrious F1 career, he replied: "I'm going to be racing well into my forties. So yeah, it's no short-term thing.”

Hamilton’s former title nemesis Fernando Alonso’s recent contract extension with Aston Martin will keep him in F1 until at least the age of 45.

"I am not the oldest driver here. I am going to be racing for quite some time still so it is good [Alonso] is still around," Hamilton said of Alonso's new deal. 

"Fernando is one of the best drivers we've had in the sport so for him to continue to be here and continue to have the output he's had just shows what is possible. And shows the new era of athlete, what the human body can do and continue to do if you nurture it."

