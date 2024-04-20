Carlos Sainz advised on the key negotiating tactic to earn 2025 Mercedes drive

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying
Nico Rosberg has offered advice to Carlos Sainz about how he can secure a drive with Mercedes for the 2025 F1 season.

Sainz is looking for a 2025 seat after Ferrari decided to let the Spaniard go in order to sign Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes next season.

Mercedes are searching for a replacement for the seven-time world champion and Sainz has been heavily linked with a switch to the German manufacturer.

However, Mercedes’ highly-rated teenage protege and Formula 2 rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli is believed to be their favoured choice to partner George Russell.

When asked what Sainz must do to earn the Mercedes drive, 2016 world champion Rosberg told Sky Sports F1: “It’s very easy. He needs to offer just a one-year contract.

“With an option, then, on Toto’s side. Of course, it’s not a nice position to be in for Carlos because he deserves better.

“But from Toto’s perspective, it is likely he will want to keep the flexibility for the year after that for possibly bringing in someone like Antonelli, or even a Max Verstappen. There are a lot of rumours.

“If Carlos wants to drive for Mercedes, he has to offer to do it for one year with an unknown after that.

“It’s not easy. It’s not nice. But that’s what he has to do.”

Red Bull have confirmed they are talking to Sainz about a possible move to the reigning world champions in 2025, with Sergio Perez’s contract expiring at the end of the year.

Audi/Sauber and Williams are understood to be alternative options for Sainz.

Providing an update on his future ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix, Sainz said: "I think for sure all my best options are still open, which I think is a positive thing and something that obviously requires a bit of time, given the situation of the market.

"I think it's going to take some time for everyone to make their own mind and their own decisions, but the good options are still open."

