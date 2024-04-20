'S*** happens’ - Lewis Hamilton reflects on shock Q1 exit after “massive changes”

Lewis Hamilton reflects on his shock early qualifying exit at the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…

Lewis Hamilton says he made “massive” set-up changes to his Mercedes F1 car before qualifying a lowly 18th at the Chinese Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion had a horrible qualifying in Shanghai and was knocked out in Q1 with a time good enough for only 18th on the grid.

His Mercedes teammate George Russell took eighth as he outqualifed Hamilton for the fourth time this season.

After suffering his first Q1 exit in two years, Hamilton revealed he had made big changes to his car after finishing second to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Saturday morning’s sprint race.

“I just struggled. I made massive changes into qualifying. It wasn’t too bad in some places. I couldn’t stop in Turn 14. It is what it is,” Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.

"This morning, George  and I had very similar cars, but this afternoon we’re trying to experiment still with the car so I went one way a long way and he went the other way just to see if we could find anything.

"That’s what we need to do at the moment but it didn’t work. I’ll give it my best shot…18th is pretty bad.

“When I was making the set-up changes I was like ‘it can’t get any worse, surely’ and it did. S*** happens."

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Hamilton has often attributed experimental set-up changes to his poor qualifying results this year, something which former teammate and title rival Nico Rosberg criticised.

“George has mostly been in front of Lewis. 4-1 now, in qualifying,” the 2016 world champion said during Sky’s F1 coverage of qualifying.

“Lewis tends to say ‘yeah but we have different set-ups and such a big car difference’. That is his excuse, so far this year.

“Each time he says that, George says: ‘The last time I checked, the cars are pretty similar…’

“He has gone again, for that. So it’s interesting.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
13 mins ago
Aston Martin protest Chinese GP qualifying result over Carlos Sainz crash
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix,
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 crashed during qualifying. Formula 1…
WSBK
News
20 mins ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista discuss Race 1 strategy
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
MotoGP
News
27 mins ago
In-form Enea Bastianini dealt “everyone is after his seat” reminder
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
Enea Bastianini, MotoGP, Grand Prix of the Americas, 12 April
F1
News
55 mins ago
Carlos Sainz told what he ‘has to do’ to earn Mercedes move for F1 2025
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint Qualifying
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese…
WSBK
Results
1 hour ago
2024 World Superbike Assen - Superpole Results
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Jonathan Rea, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April

Latest News

F1
News
1 hour ago
'S*** happens’ - Lewis Hamilton reflects on shock Q1 exit after “massive changes”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
WSBK
News
1 hour ago
Iker Lecuona declared unfit for Saturday WorldSBK action after huge FP3 crash
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
Iker Lecuona, Dutch WorldSBK, 19 April
F1
News
1 hour ago
Nico Rosberg calls out Lewis Hamilton’s ‘excuses’ for poor qualifying
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Starting grid for F1 Chinese Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-24 with a broken front wing in qualifying…