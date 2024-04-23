Carlos Sainz’s manager drops update on F1 future amid driver market ‘juggling’

Carlos Sainz’s manager has provided the latest update regarding the future of the outgoing Ferrari F1 driver.

Sainz is searching for a new drive for 2025 after Ferrari decided to let him go in order to sign Lewis Hamilton for next season. Now a free agent, the Spaniard has been linked with Mercedes as an option to replace Hamilton.

Red Bull have confirmed they are talking to Sainz about potentially driving alongside reigning world champion Max Verstappen next year, with the future of the out-of-contract Sergio Perez yet to be decided.

It has also been reported that Audi have made a lucrative contract offer for Sainz to join the team currently operating as Sauber.

Speaking during an appearance on the F1 Nation podcast after Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix, Sainz’s manager, Carlos Onoro, said there will be no news before the next race in Miami.

“Let’s say, it’s an interesting period of time at the moment,” Onoro said when asked where Sainz could end up in 2025.

“The driver market has been all over the place lately and I think we will see some movements in the upcoming weeks but for the moment, the juggling continues.”

Asked if there will be any news about Sainz’s next move before the Miami Grand Prix, Onoro replied: “No, no, no! You can sleep well between China and Miami don’t worry!

“There will be no big news at least coming from us, we’re still playing the game so we’ll see.”

Sainz remains relaxed about his future, having claimed his “best options are still open”.

"I think for sure all my best options are still open, which I think is a positive thing and something that obviously requires a bit of time, given the situation of the market," he told Sky Sports F1 in Shanghai.

"I think it's going to take some time for everyone to make their own mind and their own decisions, but the good options are still open."