Carlos Sainz given Audi deadline with two F1 midfield stars identified as alternatives

Audi have shortlisted two drivers as alternatives to Carlos Sainz for the 2025 F1 season.

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Audi have identified two alternative options for Carlos Sainz should the Spaniard decide not to join the team for 2025.

According to Sport1, Sainz will have until the middle of May to decide whether he wants to join the team as Valtteri Bottas’ replacement.

The report outlines that Nico Hulkenberg is just a signature away from signing for the team.

In terms of the other seat, Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl has Sainz top of his wishlist - and has given him a firm deadline.

Sainz is holding out to see whether Red Bull will ditch Sergio Perez or Mercedes opt against Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

If Sainz says no, Audi have identified Alpine duo Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly as possible alternatives.

The two Frenchmen are out of contract at the end of the season and given Alpine’s abysmal form, “both are fond of a change”.

Ocon and Gasly have proven to be consistent performers in F1’s midfield - and arguably deserve a shot as a second driver in a top team.

In Ocon’s case, he was linked with Mercedes as a possible stop-gap before Antonelli is promoted.

Gasly left the Red Bull stable to join Alpine in 2023, with a return alongside Max Verstappen deemed as impossible.

While Gasly has struggled this year relative to Ocon, he was impressive during his debut year with Alpine.

Given both drivers are still under 30, they would be a smart choice by Audi for the longer term.

There seems to be little hope of Bottas staying on despite his strong start to the 2024 F1 season.

Without pit stop and reliability issues, Bottas would have likely scored points on a couple of occasions.

Bottas has also out-qualified teammate Zhou Guanyu at the last nine consecutive races.

