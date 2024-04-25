“Further analysis” required as new F1 points system proposal delayed

The FIA has announced that “further analysis” is required before F1’s points system is potentially changed for the 2025 F1 season.

Outlined in a media statement by the FIA on Thursday afternoon, members of the F1 Commission discussed a proposal of changing the sport’s points system.

The new proposed system would look to award points to the top 12 finishers, rather than top 10, to give midfield teams more to fight for during grand prix weekends.

The FIA noted: “Commission members discussed a proposal for changes to the distribution of Championship points, as described in Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the Sporting Regulations.

“It was agreed that further analysis of proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission meeting in July.”

Plans to change the points system in F1 have been met fairly positively.

RB boss Laurent Mekies, formerly of the FIA, has backed the idea.

He said: “Of course, I will support that. “There are no backmarkers any more. There are six OEMs in F1, plus Red Bull Racing, so it's like seven top teams.

“Even the bottom five teams are large organisations now and it's very difficult to explain to the outside world, to our partners, and to our fans, that we battle for a P11 that actually grants zero points.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu and Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur are also supportive of the new points system.

However, it has been met with some criticism, particularly from Martin Brundle.

“Formula One world championship points must be hard won and treasured,” he wrote on his X account. “Valued. Not some kind of lucky dip where everyone wins a prize.”

The FIA also confirmed that discussion on where pre-season testing will take place occurred and that rear-view facing cameras will be introduced from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.