“Further analysis” required as new F1 points system proposal delayed

The FIA have provided an update on proposals to change F1's points system.

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…

The FIA has announced that “further analysis” is required before F1’s points system is potentially changed for the 2025 F1 season.

Outlined in a media statement by the FIA on Thursday afternoon, members of the F1 Commission discussed a proposal of changing the sport’s points system.

The new proposed system would look to award points to the top 12 finishers, rather than top 10, to give midfield teams more to fight for during grand prix weekends.

The FIA noted: “Commission members discussed a proposal for changes to the distribution of Championship points, as described in Articles 6.4 and 6.5 of the Sporting Regulations.

“It was agreed that further analysis of proposed changes was required with a view to a proposal to be presented to the F1 Commission meeting in July.”

Plans to change the points system in F1 have been met fairly positively.

RB boss Laurent Mekies, formerly of the FIA, has backed the idea.

He said: “Of course, I will support that. “There are no backmarkers any more. There are six OEMs in F1, plus Red Bull Racing, so it's like seven top teams.

“Even the bottom five teams are large organisations now and it's very difficult to explain to the outside world, to our partners, and to our fans, that we battle for a P11 that actually grants zero points.”

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu and Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur are also supportive of the new points system.

However, it has been met with some criticism, particularly from Martin Brundle.

“Formula One world championship points must be hard won and treasured,” he wrote on his X account. “Valued. Not some kind of lucky dip where everyone wins a prize.”

The FIA also confirmed that discussion on where pre-season testing will take place occurred and that rear-view facing cameras will be introduced from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards.

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
12 mins ago
One F1 pundit “amazed” Aston Martin defended Lance Stroll for “rookie error” in China
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…
F1
News
25 mins ago
“Further analysis” required as new F1 points system proposal delayed
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
MotoGP
News
31 mins ago
Maverick Vinales responds to whispers about Aprilia interest in Marc Marquez
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Maverick Vinales, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
F1
News
37 mins ago
Adrian Newey "has told Red Bull he wants to" quit; tipped for Ferrari move
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver Bearman (GBR) Ferrari SF-24 Reserve Driver on the
Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer looks at Oliver…
MotoGP
News
59 mins ago
Dani Pedrosa ‘testing some different ideas’, factory riders to follow on Monday?
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
“It’s his idea!” – Jorge Lorenzo vs. Dani Pedrosa charity boxing match?
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
Dani Pedrosa, Spanish MotoGP, 25 April
WSBK
News
3 hours ago
Alvaro Bautista: Toprak ‘slower than last year in flowing areas’
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Alvaro Bautista, Race1, Dutch WorldSBK, 20 April
F1
News
3 hours ago
Helmut Marko’s verdict on Daniel Ricciardo performance - and criticism of Lance Stroll
Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese Grand Prix
F1
News
3 hours ago
Christian Horner wants more “power” and “control” as Toto Wolff rivalry explained
(L to R): Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director and Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing
(L to R): Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive…