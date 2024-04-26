Haas’ number one choice to replace Nico Hulkenberg emerges after Sauber switch

One driver has emerged as the favourite to replace Nico Hulkenberg at Haas in 2025.

Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 23, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina
Oliver Bearman (GBR) Haas VF-23 Test Driver. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Ferrari F1 junior driver Oliver Bearman is the favourite to replace Nico Hulkenberg at Haas following the German’s switch to Sauber in 2025.

On Friday morning, Sauber announced the signing of Hulkenberg, becoming Audi’s first F1 driver.

This leaves a vacancy at Haas, with the American outfit yet to announce who will be driving for them in 2025.

According to F1 journalist Lawrence Barretto, Bearman is the front-runner to join the team.

He wrote on X: “Haas are not announcing who will replace Hulkenberg for 2025 - but sources say Ollie Bearman is favourite to get that seat.”

Bearman starred for Ferrari in his F1 debut at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, finishing seventh for the team.

The 18-year-old has also impressed Haas during his various outings for the team, starting with FP1 in last year’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Bearman is highly rated within Haas and is expected to make the step up from FIA Formula 2 in 2025.

His F2 campaign hasn’t gone entirely to plan, scoring just two points in the opening three rounds.

Bearman was set to start the Saudi Arabia round from pole position but was drafted in by Ferrari last minute after Carlos Sainz’s appendicitis diagnosis.

Kevin Magnussen’s future with Haas isn’t certain either.

The Dane is out of contract at the end of 2024, but if Haas want continuity, then Magnussen would be a solid option to have alongside Bearman.

