Lawrence Stroll ‘in early talks’ to sell 25% of Aston Martin F1 team

Lawrence Stroll is reportedly in “early talks” to sell a minority stake of the Aston Martin F1 team.

The Canadian billionaire is “willing to sell as much as 25% in the racing business”, according to a report by Bloomberg.

The business publication reports this is with the aim of capitalising “on the growing popularity of the sport, according to people familiar with the matter”.

It comes after Stroll sold a minority stake last November to US private equity firm Arctos Partners. The investment valued the racing group at £1 billion ($1.3 billion).

“From time to time and more recently following the Arctos Partners investment, the team is contacted by interested parties,” a spokesperson said.

Stroll, who owns the Silverstone-based F1 team, led a consortium to rescue the then-struggling luxury UK carmaker Aston Martin in 2020.

The deal saw the former Racing Point squad rebranded as Aston Martin for the 2021 F1 season.Stroll is Aston Martin’s executive chairman, having taken a 20% stake in the company.

His son, Lance, drives for the Aston Martin team alongside two-time world champion Fernando Alonso.

Alonso recently committed his future to Aston Martin by signing a fresh contract extension that will see him continue to race with the team when Honda takes over the engine supply in 2026.