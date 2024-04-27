Four names in the mix for Audi as they seek to complete F1 driver line-up

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz remains top of Audi’s wishlist as they look to complete their first driver line-up for the 2025 F1 season.

On Friday, Sauber - which will become Audi from 2026 - announced that Nico Hulkenberg will be their driver next year.

The German has impressed during his stint with Haas, particularly his outstanding qualifying performances.

As outlined by F1.com, Sainz remains Audi’s dream signing.

Sainz worked with current Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl during his two years at McLaren, and would be Audi’s number one choice.

However, the Spaniard appears to be in no rush to commit to Audi because he’s waiting to see what Red Bull and Mercedes does.

Sainz has his eyes on the second Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen.

Red Bull are monitoring Sergio Perez’s performances, who to his credit, started the 2024 F1 season strongly with three, second-place finishes.

Red Bull might not want to upset the dynamic within the dream given Verstappen and Sainz’s intense rivalry - at least between their families - during their Toro Rosso days.

Mercedes also remain an option for Sainz, however, it does appear that they will opt for Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

In terms of other options outside of Sainz, Audi have a “flurry of options”.

Seidl is fond of Alpine driver Esteban Ocon, who like Hulkenberg, has been impressive in the early races of the season.

Pierre Gasly is also an option should they not be able to capture Sainz.

Current drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu remain in the frame but are unfavourable choices given the number of drivers on the market.