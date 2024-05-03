George Russell tells Mercedes “make it happen” in response to Max Verstappen rumours

George Russell would be happy to have Max Verstappen as his Mercedes F1 teammate in 2025.

Verstappen has been heavily linked with a switch to Mercedes in recent months, particularly following the fall-out surrounding Christian Horner and his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Adrian Newey’s departure from Red Bull was announced ahead of this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix, leading to intense speculation that Verstappen could be next to leave.

Verstappen has shut down speculation that he could be on his way out of the team, stating clearly that he’s just interested in being in the best car on the grid.

Given the speculation about Verstappen, Russell was asked if he’d be keen on having F1’s best driver next to him at Mercedes.

"I'd be all for it," Russell said in Miami. "Coming into Mercedes in 2022, off the back of Lewis's legendary years and victories was a huge task for anybody, jumping into a team where he's been for so long.

"I believe in myself, that you need to go up against the best in the same machinery and show what you've got.

"I feel that having Lewis as my teammate for the past three years, he's been a hell of a team-mate, and we push each other every single week and so it is fair to say that I would welcome Max.

"I want to go against the best, so yeah, make it happen."

Russell confirmed that he will have no say on who is next teammate will be, reaffirming the claim that he’s open to being alongside any driver.

"He doesn't need to ask my view or opinion, I've made it clear that I would welcome anybody," Russell added.

"Having the chance to sign someone like Max, every team would go for it and I feel privileged to have had the chance of being teammates with Lewis, who is still statistically the greatest driver of all time and week in, week out battling with him.

"To have a chance to do that with somebody like Max would be great for me personally because I believe in myself and in my abilities.

"For Mercedes, it is a long-term project, we've got the big rules coming up in 2026 and it is important to have good harmony between '25 and '26.

"But ultimately, it comes down to 2,000 people at the factory between the engine, the chassis and the new fuels that are coming in are ultimately going to make the biggest difference.

"But of course, as I said, if you could sign Max, which team wouldn't?"