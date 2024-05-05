Lewis Hamilton “really happy” to see Lando Norris and former team McLaren on top

Lewis Hamilton says he is delighted to see McLaren’s Lando Norris finally claim a breakthrough F1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

Norris secured the first victory of his F1 career in his 110th race after taking advantage of a fortunately-timed Safety Car and impressively pulling clear of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in Miami.

Mercedes driver Hamilton, who started his career at McLaren, revealed he told Norris to cancel his flight home so he can properly celebrate his maiden win.

“I feel really happy for Lando. I just told him he needs to stay tonight,” the seven-time world champion said.

“He’s going to try and change his flight. He’s got to, he’s just won a race It’s such a special moment to win your first grand prix.

“Obviously I started at McLaren so really happy to see them back at the top. It’s been a long time.”

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Teammate George Russell also congratulated his fellow countryman and former F2 title rival.

“I’m happy to see Lando finally get a victory, it was well-deserved for him,” Russell said. “He’s done an amazing job for a long time.”

Hamilton enjoyed his best performance of what has been a tough season so far by finishing sixth, just behind Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

“It’s been a really good day,” he said. “I’m really happy with the set-up, finally got that sorted or at least in a better window.

“To be able to move forwards and have battles with a few drivers, to hold onto one of the Red Bulls, it felt great to see the Ferrari and the Red Bull within distance.”