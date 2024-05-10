Kevin Magnussen antics “over the limit” as race ban looms

Kevin Magnussen’s tactics at the F1 Miami Grand Prix have been criticised as “over the limit”.

A penalty-laden weekend in Miami saw Haas driver Magnussen hit with four penalties in the sprint race alone, for his defending against Lewis Hamilton.

He then picked up a time penalty and two penalty points for clashing with Logan Sargeant in the grand prix.

Haas were already under the microscope after “unsportsmanlike” accusations at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Magnussen’s rap sheet leaves him only two points short of a race ban.

But his blunt honesty about the tactics used to stop Hamilton - and the Mercedes driver’s response - caught the eye.

“It was a little bit over the limit,” Karun Chandhok told the Sky F1 podcast.

“What he did in Jeddah was fine because he stayed within the track, and backed people up in a clever tactical way.

“But I thought some of the stuff with Lewis…

“When you are running off the track and taking the other car with you, it’s not particularly sporting.

“You’ve got to play the game. But you’ve also got to be fair to the other competitors.”

Magnussen gave a frank interview afterwards admitting to trying to assist teammate Nico Hulkenberg into a points finish.

"All the penalties were well deserved - no doubt about it,” Magnussen said.

“But I had to play the game again.”

Hamilton responded: “I think that’s really honest of him and I think that’s pretty cool.”

Natalie Pinkham, who interviewed Magnussen, reacted on the Sky F1 podcast: "I was surprised because I’m used to drivers saying ‘not my fault, mate!’

"I’m torn on this because I am a big K-Mag fan. He’s a great guy.

"To hear him be so candid and honest was refreshing.

"To hear Lewis’ response surprised me more. He said: ‘Fair play, I respect his honesty, I didn’t have a problem with it’.

"If Lewis doesn’t have a problem with it, then I certainly don’t.

"I don’t make the rules. I enjoyed seeing them tough it out!"