Ford share verdict on partnering with Red Bull after Adrian Newey leaves

"Continuity was in the very first discussions that I had with Christian Horner"

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 6, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Race
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship,…

Ford have reassured Red Bull that their 2026 partnership is “unchanged” by Adrian Newey’s exit.

Chief technical officer Newey shocked the F1 world by confirming that he will leave the sport’s top team at the start of next year.

It means Red Bull will enter 2026 - when the new regulations come into effect - without their genius car designer, as they welcome Ford as a new technical partner.

Ford Performance Motorsports director Mark Rushbrook told Motorsport: "Our focus though fully remains on the power unit programme for 2026.

“That's unchanged after this news and that is still going ahead full throttle."

Newey was contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2025 meaning his presence when the Ford link-up begins was never assured.

"Continuity was in the very first discussions that I had with Christian Horner," Rushbrook insisted.

"So, my question to him was: 'How is Red Bull going to continue to be successful in 2026 with all-new regulations?'

"Like any good company or any good racing team, you always have a succession plan, and you are always training and developing people within the organisation.

"That is no different in this case. I am not being disrespectful to Adrian at all because he is fantastic, but every team has a succession plan."

Newey was a central part of the Red Bull project which delivered four F1 drivers’ titles in a row for Sebastian Vettel, and is now set to do the same for Max Verstappen.

The new regulations in 2026 could shake up the sport, even more so depending on where Newey’s brainpower takes him.

Another colossal change for Red Bull is their Red Bull Powertrains programme which will partner with Ford to create new hybrid power units.

