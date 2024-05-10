Fear expressed for Red Bull over exiting “consultant” Adrian Newey

Red Bull’s confidence despite the departure of Adrian Newey may be misplaced, Anthony Davidson says.

The chief technical officer of F1’s most dominant team will leave his role at the start of next year.

Newey is the best car designer in Formula 1 history and Red Bull’s loss will surely become one of their rivals’ gain.

“The team keep saying that Adrian Newey ‘has been around a long time, he’s now more of a consultant, and we will be okay with his departure’,” Davidson said in Miami on Sky Sports.

“I don’t know… I think they might start missing his input.

“Even if it’s just someone to keep the team, keep the flow going. Like a conductor does with an orchestra.

“You can have individuals playing brilliantly with different instruments but you need someone to bring it all together to make lovely music.

“That’s what I believe Adrian can do in a team, these days.

“That brain where he can oversee the technical side - the mechanical elements, the suspension, the geometry - and the downforce, the aero, as well.

“He can bring those departments together, get them in line.

“I think they might miss him, moving forwards.”

Ferrari are reportedly best-placed to swoop for Newey’s services.

His exit will come at a precarious time because of the new F1 regulations.

Newey is free to join a rival team next year, giving him time to oversee plans for 2026 when the new hybrid rules come into effect.

Those rules could shake up F1 and create a new pecking order, irrespective of where Newey lands.

But having the sport’s most respected brain in charge of steering the new direction will be a major boost to any team that recruits Newey.

He has worked at Red Bull for 19 years and designed the cars which led to Sebastian Vettel’s four-year championship-winning run.

Newey has also created the machinery driven by Max Verstappen, including this season’s peerless RB20.