Ferrari to try out ‘2.0’ car in filming days ahead of Imola debut

Ferrari are set to use two filming days this week to shake down a substantial new upgrade planned for the F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Italian publication Formu1a.uno first reported that Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur and aero head Enrico Cardille have planned two days of testing to “bring the SF-24 ‘2.0’ version to the track”.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz are set to take turns in validating the new package for the first time on Thursday and Friday at Ferrari’s Fiorano test track.

Filming days are heavily restricted events. Only 200km of running is allowed and this must be carried out using special Pirelli tyres.

As well as giving Ferrari the chance to complete some promotional and filming work, the Italian outfit will gather some important initial data about their anticipated upgrade.

The aerodynamic package is said to include Red Bull-style sidepods, slimmer radiator openings, a new floor and a revised front wing.

Speaking about the upgrades at the Miami Grand Prix, Leclerc said: “It will be a very important upgrade. It will determine how the rest of our season plays out. I’m looking forward to that and I hope that we can take a big step forward.

“It’s going to be an arms race of upgrades this year, and I’m glad that we’ll soon have new parts on our car that will hopefully be as good as McLaren’s.”

But Ferrari team boss Vasseur moved to downplay the importance of the upgrade.

"We don't have to expect that it will be a game-changer, but it's so tight that this can bring performance,” he said.

“It’s an opportunity for us because that if we are doing another small step, I think that we will be really in a position to fight with them [Red Bull] every single weekend.”

Asked if there is any correlation to Ferrari choosing to bring the upgrade to their first home race of the season in Italy, Vasseur replied: "The fact that Imola is close to the factory is helping us bring something, because we can release the parts a bit later.

"But no, it was nothing to do with Italy.”