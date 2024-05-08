FIA CEO Natalie Robyn quits after just 18 months

Natalie Robyn has left her role as chief executive of the FIA after just 18 months in the job.

The CEO role was a newly-created position by FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem, with Robyn officially joining the organisation in November 2022.

But after less than two years in the role, F1’s governing body has confirmed Robyn will leave at the end of the month by “mutual agreement”.

“Throughout the past 18 months, Natalie has spearheaded a comprehensive overhaul of the federation’s operational structure, playing a pivotal role in modernising the FIA, enhancing governance, and securing sustainable financial stability,” the FIA said in a statement.

“Natalie’s appointment to the role of CEO in November 2022 marked a milestone, leveraging her 18-year career encompassing roles within both the automotive and finance sectors. Her decision to pursue opportunities outside of the FIA has prompted her departure from the organisation by mutual agreement, effective at the end of May.”

Ben Sulayem added: “Natalie’s appointment was notable as the first CEO in the history of the FIA. She has contributed greatly to a wide-ranging reorganisation of our operational and management structure. On behalf of the FIA, I wish her well in her future endeavours.”

The FIA quoted Robyn as saying: “Performing in the role of CEO at the FIA has been an enormous privilege and I am grateful to have directed a programme of restructuring and reform.

“Now is the time to step away in the knowledge that the organisation is better placed for the challenges which lie ahead.”

Robyn, who previously worked for Daimler, Nissan and Volvo, is the latest senior figure to leave the FIA.

Sporting director Steve Nielsen, single-seater director Tim Goss and Deborah Mayer, the head of the commission for women, have all resigned in recent months.